QUINCY -- Donna LuAnne Leach, 59, of Quincy, died on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at her home, surrounded by her family. Donna was born May 22, 1959, in Burlington, Iowa, a daughter of Phillip and Marjorie Annegers Dillon. She married Thomas M. Leach on Dec. 10, 1977, in Quincy. She and Thomas were divorced but remained good friends. Donna was a graduate of Quincy Senior High School. She was a procurement specialist at ETC Computerland and a sales associate at Hy-Vee Wine and Spirits. Donna loved her cats and was an avid Oakland Raiders football fan. Donna actively was involved at the Crossing 929 and enjoyed the faith and fellowship with her life group. She was devoted to her family and loved every moment spent with family and friends. Donna was a beloved Doodie to her grandchildren. She was a social butterfly who never met a stranger and was a loyal friend to Robin, Janet, Patti and Jean. Donna is survived by three children, Erin (Doug) Wilfong of Alton, Nikki (Joshua) Stevens of Quincy, and Zachary Leach of Quincy; her mother, Marjorie Sullivan of Quincy; four grandchildren, Max and Annika Wilfong, both of Alton, and Emma and Hunter Slough, both of Quincy; two sisters, Diane (Ron) Switzer of Collierville, Tenn. and Dawn (Jeff) Stupavsky of Quincy; her ex-husband, Thomas Leach; numerous nieces and nephews; and her cat, Spooky. Donna was preceded in death by her father; brother, Douglas Dillon; and her stepfather, Richard Sullivan. SERVICES: 10 a.m. Monday, March 11, at the Crossing 929, with the Rev. John Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy. VISITATION: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday March 10, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. MEMORIALS: Salvation Army Hometown Endowment, the Crossing 929 or Unity Point Hospice. ARRANGEMENTS: Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors. WEBSITE: hansenspear.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019