Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Resources
More Obituaries for Donna Hoebing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donna Lynn Hoebing

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donna Lynn Hoebing Obituary
Donna Lynn Hoebing, 69, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home.

A private memorial service will be held at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. A private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery.

Donna was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Denver, Colo., to Donald and Patricia Carnahan Ruschmyer.

She married Terry Hoebing on Feb. 17, 1984, in Quincy. He survives.

In addition to her husband, Donna survivors include two children, Jerrod Welch (Lauren) of Camp Point and Terra Lynn Tucker (Gary) of London, England; five grandchildren, Grace Welch, Charlie Welch, Jack Welch, Grayson Tucker and Easton Tucker; four sisters, Katie Rupp, Bonnie Juergens, Tish Martinez and Mona Ruschmyer; several nieces and nephews; and her many, many friends.

Donna was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William Ruschmyer; and one brother-in-law, Hugh Standifer.

Donna was the owner and operator of Donna's Hand Stand for many years, where she was a nail technician.

Donna loved tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, reading novels and camping. She liked to travel with her family and grandchildren, and especially enjoyed trips to London to visit her daughter and grandchildren there. A loving grandmother, every Tuesday was "Nonna Day," which was spent with her grandchildren.

Donna was an amazing cook and made the best homemade noodles. She also enjoyed the company of her dogs, and liked to visit antique shops with her daughter-in-law, Lauren, in search of hidden treasures. Those who knew Donna best remember her loving and caring soul. Always an optimist, Donna strived to see the best in everything. Above all, she cherished her family and friends and always looked forward to the moments they shared.

Donna was a Christian by faith.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy Salvation Army.

Online condolences may be shared, and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.

Condolences also may be expressed online at whigcom.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 4 to June 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -