Donna Lynn Hoebing, 69, of Quincy, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at her home. A private memorial service will be held at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with the Rev. Steve Disseler officiating. A private burial will be in Greenmount Cemetery. Donna was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Denver, Colo., to Donald and Patricia Carnahan Ruschmyer. She married Terry Hoebing on Feb. 17, 1984, in Quincy. He survives. In addition to her husband, Donna survivors include two children, Jerrod Welch (Lauren) of Camp Point and Terra Lynn Tucker (Gary) of London, England; five grandchildren, Grace Welch, Charlie Welch, Jack Welch, Grayson Tucker and Easton Tucker; four sisters, Katie Rupp, Bonnie Juergens, Tish Martinez and Mona Ruschmyer; several nieces and nephews; and her many, many friends. Donna was preceded in death by her parents; one brother, William Ruschmyer; and one brother-in-law, Hugh Standifer. Donna was the owner and operator of Donna's Hand Stand for many years, where she was a nail technician. Donna loved tending to her flower and vegetable gardens, reading novels and camping. She liked to travel with her family and grandchildren, and especially enjoyed trips to London to visit her daughter and grandchildren there. A loving grandmother, every Tuesday was "Nonna Day," which was spent with her grandchildren. Donna was an amazing cook and made the best homemade noodles. She also enjoyed the company of her dogs, and liked to visit antique shops with her daughter-in-law, Lauren, in search of hidden treasures. Those who knew Donna best remember her loving and caring soul. Always an optimist, Donna strived to see the best in everything. Above all, she cherished her family and friends and always looked forward to the moments they shared. Donna was a Christian by faith. Memorial contributions may be made to the Quincy Salvation Army. Online condolences may be shared, and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whigcom.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 4 to June 6, 2020