CAMP POINT, Ill. -- Donna Mae Bockenfeld, 74, of Camp Point, Ill., died Monday, July 20, 2020, at Timber Point Healthcare Center in Camp Point. Donna was born Feb. 1, 1946, in La Harpe, Ill., the daughter of John J. and Vesta Mae Christy Boeddeker. She married Michael Bockenfeld in St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Feb. 15, 2015. Donna attended La Harp High School and was employed as a nurse's aid at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. She was active at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Quincy, Ill. She enjoyed going to boat races with her husband, Michael. She attended sports activities at the Quincy Catholic schools. Survivors include her brother, John J. (Kathryn) Boeddeker, Jr. of Johnstown, Colo.; four nieces, Kim Pruett, Kathy Eldridge, Kelly Boeddeker and Kristina Boeddeker; a cousin, Danny Baxter; and dear friends, Norma Rush and Chris Clanin. In addition to her husband, Michael, Donna was preceded in death by her parents. Graveside services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at Calvary Cemetery with Fr. James Wheeler officiating. Burial in Calvary Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Memorials to Catholic Charities. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 22 to July 24, 2020