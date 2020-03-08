Home

O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
4:00 PM
O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
Donna M. (Griffin) Newell

Donna M. (Griffin) Newell Obituary
Donna M. (Griffin) Newell, 83, of Quincy, passed away at 7:38 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home.
A funeral service will be at 4 p.m. Monday, March 9, at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy, with Pastor Wayne Manago officiating. A private burial will be Tuesday, March 10, in Quincy Memorial Park.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Donna was born Jan. 28, 1937, in Quincy to Fred B. and Irma Schnelle Griffin.
Survivors include two sons, Terry Newell (Angie) of Liberty and Kevin Newell (Dawn) of Quincy; three grandchildren, Jason, Kayla and Jacob Newell; one brother, Milton Griffin (Glenna) of Liberty; one sister, Shirley Morlan of Topeka, Kan.; and one cousin, Debra Miller of Quincy.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents.
Professionally, Donna was a home caregiver for CareLink for many years, where she helped maintain homes for many prominent families in the area.
Donna loved square dancing, cooking and baking, and traveling. In her free time, you could often find her reading, spending time with family and friends, or sewing and doing crafts. She also was involved in Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.
Memorial contributions may be made to Blessing Hospice.
Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com.
Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2020
