HULL, Ill. -- Donnetta "Sue" Moore, 74, of Hull, died Feb. 25, 2019, at the Barry Community Care Center in Barry, Ill., as the result of a 10-year battle with Parkinson's. She was born on May 6, 1944, in Hannibal, Mo., to Don and Vera "Jean" (Elder) Eddingfield. Sue married Larry Moore on July 6, 1963, at the Hull Baptist Church, and he survives She attended college at Kirkville, Mo., and received her B.S. degree from Hannibal LaGrange College later in life. She was a homemaker until her children graduated from high school, then she received her real estate license. She and her husband farmed all their lives near Paris, Mo., for 25 years then returned to Hull to farm the family farms. She held several jobs after they returned to Hull. Sue worked at Moorman's, Everenn Securities in Quincy, Ill., and retired from the Department of Motor Vehicles in Pittsfield, Ill. She was a member of the United Baptist Church in Kinderhook, Ill. She always was very active in the church as a teacher; outreach and witnessing was very important to her, and she led many to Christ. In addition to her husband of 55 years, she is survived by her brother, Ricky Eddingfield of Hull; a son, Jason (Sherry) Moore of Thompson, Mo.; and a daughter, Julie Moore. Six grandchildren also survive: Justin Moore of Thompson, Dakota (Kelly) Moore of Thompson, Caleb Moore of Centralia, Mo., Devin Miller of Paris, Sawyer Clements of Holliday, Mo., and Michaela Harrison of Paris, along with several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by parents Don and Jean Eddingfield. The family would like to send special thanks to Karen and the Barry Community Care Center for all their help and care. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Kinderhook United Baptist Church. Burial will be in Kinderhook Cemetery following the service. Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. VISITATION: 4 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, at Niebur Funeral Chapel, Barry. MEMORIALS: Hull of a Race for Parkinson's. ARRANGEMENTS: Niebur Funeral Chapel. WEBSITE: nieburfh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary