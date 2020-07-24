Home

Donnie Faye (White) Childs


1950 - 2020
Donnie Faye (White) Childs Obituary
Donnie Faye (White) Childs, 69, of Grand Junction, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

She was born to James (Freck) and Eva White on Dec. 16, 1950, in Grenada, Miss. Donnie spent her childhood in Quincy, Ill., and graduated from Quincy Senior High School in 1969.

Survivors include her husband of 48 years, William "Bill" Childs of Grand Junction; daughter, Rachel (Ryan) Hayes, and two grandchildren, Booth and Sloan Hayes, all of Frederick, Colo.; mother, Eva White; sister, Jennette (Ron) Davis; brothers, Jim White, Tom (Terri) White and Wayne (Carol) White; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father; and a special aunt, Carrie Johnson.

Due to circumstances, no services are planned at this time.

Brown's Cremation and Funeral Service in Grand Junction is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 24 to July 26, 2020
