|
|
QUINCY -- Donovan J. "Don" Vermeire, 88, of Quincy, died Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at 7:55 p.m. at Illinois Veterans Home. Don was born Oct. 1, 1931, in Annawan, Ill., a son of Andrew and Emma Z. DeSplinter Vermeire. He married Nota Mae Hahn on Nov. 20, 1949, in Kewanee, Ill. She preceded him in death on Jan. 11, 1996. He then married Louise Weisinger on Oct. 18, 1998. She preceded him in death on Aug. 1, 2019. Don served in the United States Marine Corps from Feb. 11, 1952 until he was honorably discharged on Feb. 10, 1954. Don was a union coal worker by profession. During his career, numerous transfers kept him moving all across the state of Illinois, from DeKalb to Mount Vernon and every place in between. During this time, Don spent roughly 25 years in Galva, Ill., where he was very active in the American Legion and in the Marine Corps League. In his spare time, Don loved woodworking, and he and Nota were very involved in creating dollhouses and miniature furnishings. They traveled all across the Midwest for miniature shows. Don also enjoyed farming, and he always had a large garden to tend. Don was a devout and active member of the Paloma United Methodist Church. Survivors include three sons, Terry A. (Cindy) Vermeire of Anaconda, Mont., William A. "Joe" Vermeire of Quincy, Ill., and Evan J. Vermeire of Omaha, Ark.; five grandchildren, Brieanne (Matt Cameron) Vermeire of Bozeman, Mont., Joseph Vermeire of Portland, Ore., Brittany (Colin Ash) Vermeire of Quincy, Janell (Erica Sulich) Vermeire of Riverdale, N.J., and Jonah (Alyssa) Vermeire of Forsyth, Mo.; three great-grandchildren, Nota and Holt Cameron and Cooper Vermeire; three step daughters, Theresa McGartland of Quincy, Susan (David) Gronewold of Golden, Ill., and Sherry Weisenger of Quincy; five step grandchildren, Bill McGartland of Camp Point, Ill., Scott and Sarah Gronewold of Golden, Ill., Jessica (Kaleb) Purecell of Payson, Ill., and Keith (Jennifer) Barry of Quincy; two daughters-in-law, Connie Vermeire of Quincy, and Becky Vermeire of Forsyth, Mo.; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his wives, Don was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert Vermeire; and his sister, Anna Jean Whittington. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home, with Rev. Kyle Frink officiating. Burial in Greenmount Cemetery, Quincy, Ill. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home. Memorials to Paloma United Methodist Church, Marines Corps League, or Good Samaritan Home Foose Center. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2020