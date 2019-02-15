Home

Dora Jansen
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Dora Marie Jansen Obituary
QUINCY -- Dora Marie Jansen, 92, of Columbia, Mo., died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Boone Hospital.

Dora was born Aug. 25, 1926, in Bethel, Mo., to Samuel and Minnie (VanSkike) Jones. She married Richard Jansen on Dec. 22, 1946, in Quincy. He died Sept. 11, 1997.

She graduated from Bethel High School and then attended Gem City Business College. Dora retired from State Farm Insurance Co. after 25 years of service. She and her husband were instrumental in starting the first square dance club in Quincy. She loved western square dancing, traveling, playing cards and reading.

Survivors include two children, Debra Gardner of Columbia and Richard Jansen of Angleton, Texas; six grandchildren, Jim, Shelley, Cory, Matt, Brittanie and Craig; and two great-grandchildren, Brayden and Talan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Donna Seiler; five brothers, Stanley "Paul" Jones, Samuel "Guy" Jones, Leslie Jones, Charles "Jr." Jones and Perry Jones; and two sisters, Mildred Bonnell and Fletta Shepherd.

SERVICES: 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, at Memorial Funeral Home, Columbia, with the Rev. Patrick Adejoh conducting. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

VISITATION: Noon to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: Huntington's Disease of St. Louis.

ARRANGEMENTS: Memorial Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 15 to Feb. 17, 2019
