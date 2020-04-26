|
Doraine Amelia Stretz, 92, of Hannibal, formerly of Quincy, Ill., died Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal. The family would like to thank the staff at Beth Haven for taking such good care of Doraine during her stay. She was born July 26, 1927, in Quincy, the daughter of Edward Peter and Anna Fredericke "Freda" Warmker Hagenah. She married Thomas M. Stretz on Oct. 9, 1946, in Quincy. He preceded her in death Oct. 3, 2003. She was a graduate of St. James Lutheran Grade School, a 1945 graduate of Quincy High School and attended Gem City Business College. Mrs. Stretz was a member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church. For over 45 years she was a staple in the office of State Street Store. Doraine was a very avid Chicago Cubs and Quincy Blue Devils fan. She greatly enjoyed listening to the Blue Devils on the radio on Friday and Saturday nights, and she never missed a Cubs game on WGN. She also looked forward to playing pinochle and poker with friends on Friday nights. She enjoyed her granddaughter very much. Doraine was a natural caregiver who was always there to support family and friends during hard times. Survivors include a daughter, Cynthia (Cindy) Weyant and her husband, David, of Brownsburg, Ind.; grandchildren, Kailyn Weyant of Brownsburg, Lisa Marion of St. Louis and Roger Hokamp of Quincy; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Hagemann and her husband, Ralph, and Edna Drebes and her husband, Wilford; two brothers, Harold Hagenah and his wife, Alberta, and Russell Hagenah in infancy; a stepdaughter, Carol Hokamp; and a great-niece, Michelle Hagenah. The family would like to express special thanks to friends Steve and Joni Halpin for always being there for Doraine. Private services will be held with the Rev. Marlin Rempfer officiating followed by burial in Greenmount Cemetery. There will be no visitation. To attend the service for Doraine Stretz remotely, please join us at 10 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, April 28, using this link: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/31557731 In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church or Beth Haven Nursing Home. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020