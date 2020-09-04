Home

Printy Funeral Home
405 Cherry St
Carthage, IL 62321
(217) 357-3144
Doris A. Mitze

Doris A. Mitze Obituary
Doris A. Mitze, 85, of Carthage, passed away at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, at Maple Grove Care Center. Doris was born Nov. 1, 1934, a daughter of George Roy and Edna Mae (Barnett) Parrish in Gorin, Mo.

She graduated from Gorin High School in 1952. On Nov. 26, 1957, she was united in marriage to Donald Mitze in Macon. He preceded her in death in 2005.

Doris had worked at Sacred Heart Hospital and later worked nine years at Methode Electronics in Carthage. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Hancock County Extension Center and a life member of Memorial Hospital/Hancock County Nursing Home Auxiliary.

Survivors include a daughter, Becky (Matt) Dickinson of Carthage; two grandchildren, Jon (Kathleen) Dickinson of Park Ridge and Tyler (Jenna) Dickinson of Chicago; four great-great-grandchildren, Margaret, Thomas, Charlotte and Jack Dickinson; a sister, Ethel Merritt of Florida; and one nephew.

In addition to her husband, Donald, she was preceded in death by her parents; and one sister.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at Printy Funeral Home in Carthage with the Rev. Bill Pyatt officiating. Burial will follow in Moss Ridge Cemetery in Carthage.

Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the funeral home with family present from 6 to 8 p.m., with Illinois public health guidelines in place.

Memorials may be directed to her favorite charity, Blessing Hospice or her church, First United Methodist Church.

Printy Funeral Home of Carthage is handling arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2020
