Doris Ann Schwartz, 93, of Waltonwood at Cherry Hill Senior Living in Canton, passed away at her residence on April 18, 2020. Doris was born on April 10, 1927, in Palmyra, Mo., the third of five children of Arthur George and Bertha Isabelle (Hollender) Lochman. She married Bernard Stephen Schwartz, son of William Theodore and Julia Flora (Dooley) Schwartz on Sept. 12, 1946, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church in Quincy. He survives. Doris attended local schools in Palmyra before her family moved to Coatsburg, Ill. She attended Notre Dame High School in Quincy graduating in 1945. She worked at Irwin Paper Company in Quincy for a while before her marriage. Doris moved with her husband and growing family to Michigan in 1954. Upon her husband's retirement, Doris and Bernie became "snow birds" spending half of each year on Higgins Lake in Roscommon County, Mich., and the other half in Sun City Center, Fla., enjoying golf year round. They returned to full-time residency in Michigan in October 2013 when they moved into senior living quarters at Waltonwood at Cherry Hill. Doris was a long-time member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Wayne where she served as a lecturer. At Higgins Lake she was a member of St. Hubert Catholic Church and a Eucharist Minister, and in Sun City Center a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. At the time of her death, she was a member of St. Thomas a' Becket Catholic Church in Canton. Besides her spouse of nearly 74 years, Doris is survived by four sons, Stephen of Westland, David (Marguerita) of Higgins Lake, Bruce (Esther) of Livonia, and Lawrence (Michelle) of Cincinnati, Ohio; one daughter, Mrs. Barbara (Keith) Blackie of Brooklyn; ten grandchildren, Matthew Schwartz and Rosemary Teribery, Bradley and Emily Schwartz, Stephan, Ian and Tracey Skidmore; Abraham, Mary Rose and Clement Schwartz; ten great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Doris was proceeded in death by her parents; two brothers, Leroy Henry and Kenneth John Lochman; two sisters, Mrs. M. Darlene Wombles and Mrs. Thelma Jean Duvall; two brothers-in-law, Jack Duvall and Berl Wombles; a sister-in-law, Collette Lochman; and one son, Arthur William. Doris was prolific counted cross-stitcher and she also loved to do crossword puzzles. She took up golf at age 40 and became quite accomplished, playing well into her 80s. She was a longtime member of St. Vincent dePaul Catholic Charities where she was an active volunteer for decades. Memorials may be made to the local St. Vincent dePaul Society via St. Thomas 'a Becket Catholic Church.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020