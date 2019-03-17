Doris C. Rischar, 100, formerly of 2829 College Ave., died Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Bradford Villa. She was born Jan. 23, 1919, in Paloma to Edward A. and Alta Cate Kopsieker. She married Bernard J. Rischar on April 27, 1946, in Quincy. He died Sept. 8, 1990. Mrs. Rischar graduated from Quincy High School in 1936. She began her career as a registered nurse after graduating in 1940 from St. Mary Hospital School of Nursing in Quincy. The local nurse shortage created by World War II inspired Mrs. Rischar to accept a position as a nurse's aide instructor through the National Youth Administration. She then became a private-duty nurse. After many years at home with her family, Doris returned to nursing and was a night supervisor at Good Samaritan Home. She retired in 1975. Mrs. Rischar was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and was a Girl Scout leader at the parish school. Doris belonged to Chapter FH P.E.O; Dorothy Quincy Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution; American Red Cross; and St. Mary Hospital Nurses' Alumnae. The family wishes to acknowledge the care and kindness of Bradford Villa's staff and of special friend Robert Dittmer of Quincy. Survivors include daughters Marilyn Foley and her husband, Mark, of Pingree Grove and Patricia Alice Rischar of Quincy; grandchildren, Aaron Foley and Susan Foley of Carpentersville, Sarah Foley of Florissant, Mo., and Kent Rischar Haroz and his wife, Molly, of Dublin, Ohio; great-grandchildren, Shelby Foley, Matthew Foley, Nicholas Foley, Nora Haroz and Sammy Haroz; and a sister, Joan Kerkhoff and her husband, Joseph, and their son, Jeffrey Kerkhoff, of Quincy. In addition to her husband, Mrs. Rischar was preceded in death by an infant granddaughter, Angela Rischar Haroz; and a sister, Alice Stahl Vogel. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Saturday, March 23, at St. Peter Catholic Church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the church. MEMORIALS: or to St. Peter School. ARRANGEMENTS: Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: zrsc.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary