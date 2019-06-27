Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold's Funeral Home - Lewistown
112 West Main St.
Lewistown, MO 63452
573-215-2288
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 PM
Arnold's Funeral Home - Lewistown
112 West Main St.
Lewistown, MO 63452
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Arnold's Funeral Home - Lewistown
112 West Main St.
Lewistown, MO 63452
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Brumbaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Catheryn Brumbaugh


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris Catheryn Brumbaugh Obituary
Doris Catheryn Brumbaugh, 98, of Lewistown, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Country Aire Retirement Estates.

She was born Feb. 3, 1921, the daughter of Archie and Bessie Mae Brumbaugh Thrasher in rural Lewis County, Mo. She was united in marriage to Harry Brumbaugh on Dec. 17, 1939, in Edina. He preceded her in death Jan. 24, 1981.

Doris was Christian by faith. She was a dedicated wife and mother who liked cooking, gardening, quilting and taking care of her family.

She is survived by two daughters, Erma Geisendorfer of LaBelle and Roberta (Russell) Stice of Lewistown; a son, James Brumbaugh of Lewistown; daughter-in-law, Wendeline Brumbaugh of Bethel; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; five sons, Glen, Ersel, David, Kenneth and Melvin Brumbaugh; granddaughter, Gail Brumbaugh; grandson, Richard Stice; granddaughter-in-law, Tracy Brumbaugh; daughter-in-law, Teresa Brumbaugh and son-in-law, Kenneth Geisendorfer.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown, with the Rev. Paul Milliken officiating. Burial will be in Midway Cemetery in rural Lewistown.

Grandson pallbearers will be Joe Brumbaugh, Jason Brumbaugh, Doug Geisendorfer, Randy Stice, Brad Kaylor, Scott Jones and Glen Brumbaugh.

Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Stice, Gail Brumbaugh and Tracy Brumbaugh.

Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to Midway Cemetery Association.

Online condolences may be expressed atarnoldsfuneralhome.net and at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 27 to June 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now