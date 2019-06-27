Doris Catheryn Brumbaugh, 98, of Lewistown, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Country Aire Retirement Estates. She was born Feb. 3, 1921, the daughter of Archie and Bessie Mae Brumbaugh Thrasher in rural Lewis County, Mo. She was united in marriage to Harry Brumbaugh on Dec. 17, 1939, in Edina. He preceded her in death Jan. 24, 1981. Doris was Christian by faith. She was a dedicated wife and mother who liked cooking, gardening, quilting and taking care of her family. She is survived by two daughters, Erma Geisendorfer of LaBelle and Roberta (Russell) Stice of Lewistown; a son, James Brumbaugh of Lewistown; daughter-in-law, Wendeline Brumbaugh of Bethel; 12 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; five sons, Glen, Ersel, David, Kenneth and Melvin Brumbaugh; granddaughter, Gail Brumbaugh; grandson, Richard Stice; granddaughter-in-law, Tracy Brumbaugh; daughter-in-law, Teresa Brumbaugh and son-in-law, Kenneth Geisendorfer. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 29, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown, with the Rev. Paul Milliken officiating. Burial will be in Midway Cemetery in rural Lewistown. Grandson pallbearers will be Joe Brumbaugh, Jason Brumbaugh, Doug Geisendorfer, Randy Stice, Brad Kaylor, Scott Jones and Glen Brumbaugh. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Stice, Gail Brumbaugh and Tracy Brumbaugh. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Midway Cemetery Association. Online condolences may be expressed atarnoldsfuneralhome.net and at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 27 to June 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary