Home

POWERED BY

Services
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-3662
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
10:30 AM
Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
1435 State Street
Quincy, IL 62301
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris E. Parker


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Doris E. Parker Obituary
Doris E. Parker, 93 of Mount Juliet, Tenn., formerly of Quincy, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Maristone Assisted Living.

Born March 2, 1926, in Quincy, Doris was the daughter of Alfred and Mildred Mayfied Miller. She married L. Lyle Parker on Aug. 10, 1942, in Palmyra, Mo. He preceded her in death Feb. 17, 2015.

Doris was a longtime member active member of Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene. For several years she also was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Hannibal, Mo., and during such time served as treasurer for 15 years.

Doris was a bookkeeper for the family business. She and Lyle enjoyed traveling in their later years.

Survivors include a son, Lyle Glenn Parker (Joann) of Kansas City, Kan.; a daughter, Janet Minshall (Jerry) of Nashville, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Daniel Parker, Rusty Minshall (Brenda), Gigi Abston (Brian) and Toni Crips (Billy); six great-grandchildren, Josh Minshall (Casey), Nicole Abston, Kent Abston, Kelsie Lunn (Berek), Noah Crips and Wally Cathey; three great-great-grandchildren, Alex Minshall, Anderson Minshall and Titus Lunn; a brother, Charles Duane Miller; a sister, Phyllis Womack; nieces, Linda Schrand (Tom), Shirley Gordon (Dennis), Patti Womack and Barb Schreffler; nephews, Jeff Miller and Bill Womack.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Stephen Lyle Parker; a niece, Peggy Miller; a sister-in-law, Dolly Miller; and a brother-in-law, Dean Womack.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne LaForce conducting. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 9 to June 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home
Download Now