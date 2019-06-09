Doris E. Parker, 93 of Mount Juliet, Tenn., formerly of Quincy, died Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Maristone Assisted Living. Born March 2, 1926, in Quincy, Doris was the daughter of Alfred and Mildred Mayfied Miller. She married L. Lyle Parker on Aug. 10, 1942, in Palmyra, Mo. He preceded her in death Feb. 17, 2015. Doris was a longtime member active member of Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene. For several years she also was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Hannibal, Mo., and during such time served as treasurer for 15 years. Doris was a bookkeeper for the family business. She and Lyle enjoyed traveling in their later years. Survivors include a son, Lyle Glenn Parker (Joann) of Kansas City, Kan.; a daughter, Janet Minshall (Jerry) of Nashville, Tenn.; four grandchildren, Daniel Parker, Rusty Minshall (Brenda), Gigi Abston (Brian) and Toni Crips (Billy); six great-grandchildren, Josh Minshall (Casey), Nicole Abston, Kent Abston, Kelsie Lunn (Berek), Noah Crips and Wally Cathey; three great-great-grandchildren, Alex Minshall, Anderson Minshall and Titus Lunn; a brother, Charles Duane Miller; a sister, Phyllis Womack; nieces, Linda Schrand (Tom), Shirley Gordon (Dennis), Patti Womack and Barb Schreffler; nephews, Jeff Miller and Bill Womack. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a grandson, Stephen Lyle Parker; a niece, Peggy Miller; a sister-in-law, Dolly Miller; and a brother-in-law, Dean Womack. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 10, at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne LaForce conducting. Burial will be in Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 9 to June 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary