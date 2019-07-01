hannibal, Mo. -- Doris Gwendolyn Riggs, 76, of Hannibal, Mo., died at 11:30 a.m. on June 27, 2019, at the Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Mo. Doris was born on Sept. 7, 1942, in Clark County, Mo., a daughter of John Fredrick and Mary Alice Roberts Koeber. Doris married Larry Lee Riggs on Oct. 12, 1962. He preceded her in death on Feb. 22, 1988. Doris had a passion for nursing and loved taking care of people. She worked for the old St. Elizabeth Hospital with the sisters. Doris retired in 1997 from Hannibal Regional Hospital after 35 years of nursing. She enjoyed bingo, yard sales and spending time with her family. She truly loved the Lord and had read the bible several times cover to cover. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She is survived by two daughters, Lisa Hudnall and Brenda (Paul) Lewis; two sisters, Connie Dailey and Karen (Jack) Hampsmire; and two grandchildren, Bill (Stacy) Hudnall and Crystal (Jason) Chance. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Pauline Denning and Mildred Lipper; and husband, Larry Lee Riggs. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on July 3, 2019, at Grand View Funeral Home in Hannibal, Mo. The funeral service will be held at noon, with pastor Bill Hafner officiating. Burial will follow at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal, Mo. Memorials may be given to the Northeast Missouri Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 1 to July 3, 2019