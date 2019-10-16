|
Doris Irene Day, 85, of Quincy, passed away at 6:35 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at Blessing Hospital. Graveside services and burial will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in Durham Cemetery in Durham, Mo., with Pastor Doug Campbell officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. Doris was born Feb. 5, 1934, in Monticello, Mo., a daughter to Rufus N. and Lila M. Vaughn Bugh. Survivors include one son, Randy Stan Day (Scoggin) and his wife, Joyce; one grandson, Brian Dean Day (Scoggin) and his wife, Catherine; three great-grandchildren, Corbin Day, Braddon Day and Eli Day, all of Quincy, and Doris' close friend, Al McClain of Quincy. Doris was preceded in death by her parents; an aunt, Alta Johnson; and an uncle, Othal Vaughn. Doris attended Selton Grade School and later graduated from Ewing (Mo.) High School. She went on to work at Motorola for many years and eventually retired from Gardner Denver in Quincy. Away from work, she enjoyed working in her yard and taking care of her home. Doris loved to visit with people and enjoyed meeting her friends for coffee at Hardee's. Occasional trips to the boat to play the slots, watching old westerns, and keeping up with St. Louis Cardinals baseball were a few of Doris' favorite pastimes. She was also a wonderful cook; her Christmas Eve dinners, Swiss steak, and scalloped cabbage were family favorites. Most of all, Doris enjoyed people and truly cherished the moments she shared with her family and friends. She was a member of Monticello Baptist Church in Monticello, Mo. Memorials are suggested to Elvaston Community Church or to Durham Cemetery. Online condolences may be made and a video tribute may be viewed at ODonnellCookson.com. Condolences also may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019