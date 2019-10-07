|
|
QUINCY -- Mrs. Doris J. (Corley) Mason, 88, of Quincy, passed away Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at St. Vincent's Nursing Home in Quincy. She was born April 19, 1931, in Stronghurst, Ill., to Cleophus & Alice (Hoyak) Corley. They preceded her in death. She married Kenneth R. Mason on June 14, 1953, in Quincy. He preceded her in death on Jan. 3, 1998. She is survived by 1 son Mark (Cindy) Mason of Clayton, Ill., 1 daughter Mary (Rhett) Stansbury of Littleton, Colo., 2 grandchildren, Melissa (Mason), husband Paul, Reynolds, and Rebecca (Mason), husband Slavik, Sokhiev, 4 great grandchildren, Gavril, Lilia, and Annalyn Sokhiev and Asher Reynolds, 2 sisters, Dorothy Riedl of Chicago, and Gwendolyn Barbagiovanni of Burlington, Iowa, and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Charles & Dale Corley, and 3 sisters, Mary Marasovich, Ruth Sappington, and LaNelle Williams. Doris graduated as Valedictorian from Burlington, Iowa high school class of 1949. She moved to Quincy, to attend Gem City Business College where she graduated as Salutatorian of her class with a degree in accounting. After graduating college she began working at Spiegel Catalog in side J & R. In 1955 she went to work at Quincy Peoples Savings & Loan being promoted to Executive Vice President in 1974. In 1981 she became President of Harris Credit Union until her retirement in 2012 at the age of 81. She enjoyed collecting antiques, keeping up with current events, cooking for her family and spending time with her great grandchildren. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019, at the Bethel Assembly of God Church, 12th & Jefferson St., Quincy, Illinois, with a visitation 1 hour before from 4 to 5 p.m. Final disposition will be private. Memorials are suggested to Blessing Foundation for Hospice. Online condolences can be sent to kirganfh.com. Kirgan Funeral Home in Barry is charge of arrangements.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2019