Doris J. Shelts, 89, of Mount Sterling, passed away at 7:30 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home in Quincy. She was born June 21, 1930, in Ripley, the daughter of Homer A. and Lorene (Ashbaker) Bedenbender. She married Gene Shelts on March 17, 1964, at Vermont Street Methodist Church in Quincy. He preceded her in death Dec. 22, 1967. Doris attended Lynn School in Woodstock Township, Schuyler County, and was a graduate of Rushville High School. She was very proud of the fact that she earned only one B in all four years. She then attended Quincy Beauty School, graduating in 1949. She first worked as a hairdresser with Ruth Thompson in Rushville and from 1970 to 1995, she owned the Sportsman's Club in Mount Sterling. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Mount Sterling. For many years, she sewed every day with Donna Reische and Marjorie Butler. The three of them made quilts to be given away at benefits and for Brown County Against Cancer. Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Brenda Shelts; two grandchildren, Jennifer Deanne Briney and husband Melvin of Astoria, and Jeff Shelts and wife Jennifer of Camden; five great-grandchildren, Alex David Briney, Abbie Jene Heitz and husband Michael, Emily June Briney, Collin Eugene Shelts and Justin Floyd Shelts; and several cousins. She was preceded in death by her son, Larry Shelts; and longtime companion, Wayne Yockey. Services will be at 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Wood Funeral Home in Rushville. Interment will follow in Brooklyn Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested to First Baptist Church in Mount Sterling or Brown County Against Cancer. Condolences may be expressed online at woodfh.net or whig.com.
