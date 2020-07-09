|
LAKELAND, Fla. -- Doris Lee "Dorrie" Kircher Boll, 94, was born on Jan. 2, 1926, to Hugh T. and Anne Kircher, in Quincy, Ill. She attended Quincy University where she met and married William J. Boll in 1946. They had three children, Michael William, Thomas Lee (Skip) and SueAnn (Toodie) Boll. In 1966, the family moved to Florida, living for several years in Ft. Myers Beach, Naples, Lakeland, Inverness and, finally, Lakeland again. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Doris was preceded in death by her husband, William; her son, Michael; her sister, Jean Carolyn (Kircher) Schmitt; and nephew, Joseph L. Schmitt. She is survived by her son, Thomas (Skip) of Lakeland, Fla.; her daughter, SueAnn (Toodie) of Eureka, Calif.; and her brother-in-law, James L. Schmitt. She is also survived by two special daughters-in-law, Jann Foster Boll of Lakeland, Fla., and Beverly Rambie Boll Hickey of Pearland, Tex.; seven grandchildren, Christopher D. Boll and Katherine S. Boll of Lakeland, Fla., Sarah Boll Voss of Pearland, Tex., Erin Boll Johnson of Houston, Tex., Joseph M. Boll of Grapevine, Tex., Tobias Dodgen of Sault Ste. Marie, Mich., and Shem Harris of Eureka, Calif.; and four great-grandchildren. Her God and her family were her life. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 9 to July 11, 2020