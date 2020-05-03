|
|
Doris R. Endebrock, 84, of Quincy, died Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Good Samaritan Home, surrounded by her family. She was born Jan. 8, 1936, in Effingham, the daughter of Elmer and Ruth Lewis. She married Douglas "Bud" Endebrock on June 16, 1957. He preceded her in death Oct. 25, 2003. Doris was a registered nurse in the Quincy area for many years. She was of the Methodist faith. Survivors include three children, Steve Endebrock of Effingham, Kevin Endebrock and his wife, Chris, of Quincy and Kelly Jones and her husband, Alex, of Springfield; grandchildren, Kent Endebrock, Kayla Endebrock, Mackenzie Endebrock, Delaynie Jones and AJ Jones; two sisters, Anna Mae Willenborg, and Shirley Reynolds and her husband, Jerry; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. In addition to her husband, Doris was preceded in death by siblings Wilma Ronzani, Marie Verdeyen, Sharon Lewis, and Bobby, Larry, Glen, Morris and Richard Lewis. Private family services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessing Foundation for Hospice, Good Samaritan Home or to St. John's Hospital School of Nursing in Springfield. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 3 to May 5, 2020