Dorothea Jane Tschirgi, 75, of Clayton, passed away at 4:20 p.m. Monday, April 20, 2020, at her home, with a daughter and granddaughter by her side. Dorothea was born to Lloyd and Lavina Wilkinson on July 12, 1944, in Ainsworth Neb. She lived several years in Albany, Mo., and West Des Moines, Iowa, before coming to Clayton. Dorothea was a member of Life Family Church in Beardstown and in the past was a member of Assembly God of Camp Point. She enjoyed spending time with her family, loved Christmas and gave way too many gifts. She enjoyed traveling, camping and boating, and loved swimming in her backyard pool, where her grandchildren learned to swim. She also liked riding in her 1964 Oldsmobile Cutlass convertible, and liked music and dancing. She enjoyed meeting with her Bible study group each week and dearly loved her dogs, Tinkerbell and Tweety. Dorothea worked in several jobs throughout her life including decorating cakes at Dahl's Grocery Store, Preferred Risk Insurance Co., and J.C. Penney in West Des Moines. When she moved to Clayton in 1984, she worked as a home health aide, and at the Stock Yard Inn in Coatsburg. Dorothea always dreamed of owning her own restaurant, and that dream came true in 1989. She was the proud owner of DJ's Country Inn in Clayton for 23 years. She employed her daughters, several grandchildren, her sister, niece, several high school students and other members of the community throughout those years. Survivors include her daughters, Kimberly (Larry, her favorite son-in-law) Stanley of Waukee, Iowa, Cristina Tschirgi of Clayton and Melissa Tschirgi of Clayton; a grandson, Phillip Rousseau of Clayton; granddaughters, Sarah (Mike) Volkens of Clive, Iowa, Crystal Janssen of Camp Point, Ill., Karly (Matt) York of Grimes, Iowa, Jade Johnson of Quincy, and Amanda Smith of New Canton, Ill.; great-grandchildren, Brianna, Alexi, Mikey, Layney, Jackson, James, Benjamin and Timothy; her brother, Charles (Etta) Wilkinson of Albany, Mo.; two sisters, Evelyn (Gene) Corporon of Kingsland, Texas, and Eunice Rose of Clayton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Dorothea had stepdaughters Shari, Christy, Kelly and Carrie throughout her life, and she loved each one of them dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lloyd Wilkinson and Lavina England; a sister, Lois Carlson; a nephew, David; and nieces Tracey and Tonya. Upon Dorothea's request, she will be cremated. Due to the current health situation under the direction of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, local health authorities and the state of Illinois, a celebration of life will be held later with burial in Grandview Cemetery in Albany Mo. Dorothea's family would like to thank Dr. Wilford from Blessing Physicians for his loving compassion and warm hugs during office visits and Dr. Somanna for managing her COPD, improving her quality of life for the past five years. We would also like to thank Nurse Keaton and the Blessing Hospice team for their help and support that allowed her to be at home when she passed. Memorial contributions may be made to the , , Life Family Church building fund or Blessing Hospice, in care of Hamilton Funeral Home, PO Box 255, Camp Point IL. 62320. Hamilton Funeral Home in Clayton is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020