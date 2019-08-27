|
QUINCY -- Dorothy Ann Fleer, 99, of Quincy, died at 11:08 a.m. Sunday, August 25, 2019, at Bickford Cottage. Dorothy was born June 20, 1920, in Quincy, a daughter of Fred and Frieda Blume Schelp. She married Milton Fleer on Sept. 8, 1943, at St. Peter's Evangelical Church. He preceded her in death on Nov. 12, 1994. She graduated from Quincy High School in 1938. Dorothy worked in the office for W.T. Grant for three years, before becoming a stay at home mother. She was a member of St. Paul's Church in Fowler and the South Side Ladies Aid. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed playing cards. Dorothy also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. She loved spending the holidays at her house with all of her family together. Dorothy was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Dorothy is survived by her three children, Cynthia (Dale) Burwinkel of Moscow Mills, Mo., Keith Milton (Debbie) Fleer of Quincy, and Lucille (Wayne) Kuhn of Mendon, Ill.; seven grandchildren, Alan (Christine) Burwinkel, Brian (Loree) Burwinkel, Cherie (Chuck) Kohenskey, Christopher (Brenda) Fleer, Brandon (Beverly) Fleer, Rob (Wendy) Kuhn, and Mindy (Eric) Entrup; 17 great-grandchildren; and four great-great grandchildren. In addition to her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Robert Schelp; a sister, Audrey Walz; two grandchildren, Andy Fleer and Angela Kuhn; and a son-in-law Dale Burwinkel. Services are at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Fowler, Ill., with Pastor Dixie Croxton officiating. Burial in Quincy Memorial Park Mausoleum, Quincy. Visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at Hansen-Spear Funeral Home Memorials to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, , or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at hansenspear.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 27 to Aug. 29, 2019