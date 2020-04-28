|
|
Dorothy Ann "Dot" Kaiser, 89, of Palmyra, died April 23, 2020. She was born Aug. 14, 1930, near Hannibal, Mo., and married Bill Kaiser, her high school sweetheart, on Sept. 11,1949. They celebrated their 70th anniversary last year. She attended Todd School and was a 1947 graduate of Palmyra High School. She also attended Gem City Business College. After marriage, she and Bill were farmers in Marion County for 45 years. Dot was a full-fledged partner in running their farm for those 45 years, working in the fields alongside Bill, as well as managing the household. While working in the fields, Dot uncovered and cataloged an amazing collection of Native American artifacts that she proudly displayed. Dot loved music and was a talented musician in her own right. She played the piano, the accordion, and was a lover of the "old standards." She loved antiques and spent hours at auctions looking and buying treasures for her home. Dot loved the outdoors and nature. She always kept the birds and squirrels fed as well as the occasional fox family that wandered into her domain. Dot was proud of her German heritage, making two trips to Germany to visit the birthplace of her father and connect with her German relatives. Dot is survived by her husband William (Bill) of Palmyra; her daughter, De Ann (Stan) Bright of Fayetteville, Ark.; and one grandson, Colin (Meggan) Bright of Harrisburg, Pa. Additionally, she is survived by numerous cousins, nieces and nephews and her sister-in-law, Delores Kiefaber. She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mabel and Paul Kiefaber; and a brother, Robert Kiefaber. The family would like to extend their thanks to all of the nurses and staff at Maple Lawn Nursing Home for all of their care and support during her time there and Dr. Jonathan Lawson of Hannibal Regional Hospital. Donations in Dot's name may be made to the Palmyra Food Pantry. A private service will be held with a Celebration of Life for her extended family and friends at a later date. The family is being served by Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at lewisbrothersfuneralchapel.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020