Dorothy E. Costigan, 87, of Quincy, died on Sunday, June 28, 2020, in her home. She was born on Oct. 27, 1932, in Quincy, the daughter of William and Angela (Koenig) Giese. She grew up in Quincy, attending and graduating from Notre Dame High School. On April 29, 1953, Dorothy was joined in marriage to James "Jim" Costigan in Saint Francis Solanus Catholic Church; they had met in the third grade while attending Saint Francis Grade School. Jim preceded Dorothy in death on Nov. 18, 2009. Dorothy worked for Ridder's Business Supply until 1983. She also worked alongside her husband at the family business, Larry's Tavern, which they proudly owned and operated together for 26 years. Dorothy was a member of Saint Francis Catholic Church, and a long-time member of the former Saint John the Baptist Church in Quincy. She was always present to support her children and grandchildren as they participated in their activities. She was involved with Boy Scouts when her children were youths at St. John's Grade School. To celebrate the birth of her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren she handmade Christmas stockings for each of them. Dorothy sang in the funeral choir for Saint Francis Catholic Church. She loved volunteering for hospice, which she continued to do at Sunset Home when she herself was a resident. Her favorite pastime was fishing, and she greatly enjoyed the fish fries with her family and friends. Left to cherish Dorothy's memory are her children: Larry (Gail) Costigan, Ann (Dan) Pflibsen, Tony (Lisa) Costigan, Tim (Susan) Costigan, Brent (Annetta) Costigan, Mary Kay (John Courtney) Costigan, all of Quincy; one sister, Ann Giese , S.S.N.D of St. Louis, Mo.; her special friend, Norma Reid of Quincy grandchildren: Colleen (Patrick) Johnson, Patrick Costigan; Christopher (Reagan) Costigan; Lauren Patel; Christine (Andrew) Longlet; Brian (Daisy Hernandez) Pflibsen; Jason (Nicole) Costigan; Julie (Chris) Klauser; Elizabeth (Brent) Seager; Michael (Megan) Costigan; Adam Costigan; Angela (Michael) Smith; Alexander (Stephanie Blakeman) Costigan and Austin Costigan. Great-grandchildren: Aiden and Addison Johnson; Sunny Turner and Charli Costigan, Sawyer and Elliott Costigan; and Oliver Patel; Jack and Molly Costigan; Kaelynn, Rylee and Claire Klauser; Henry Seager; Evelyn and Teddy Costigan; Lincoln and Genevieve Smith. Survivors also include her sister in law Mary (Leo) Bauer; brothers-in-law Tom (Mary Helen) Costigan; Mike (Pat) Costigan and several nieces and nephews. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a granddaughter, Andrea Costigan; and a daughter-in-law, Laurie Costigan. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. in the Duker and Haugh Funeral Home and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Saint Francis Catholic Church celebrated by Rev. Don Blaeser, O.F.M. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Saint Francis Catholic Church. Memorials are suggested to the Blessing Foundation for HOSPICE, Saint Francis Grade School, or the Raymond, Norbert, and Eleanor Rueter Fund through the Community Foundation Serving West Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri. Online condolences and expressions of sympathy may be placed on the funeral home's website: www.dukerandhaugh.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 30 to July 2, 2020