Dorothy E. Hull, 92, of North Adams Home, formerly of Camp Point, died at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the home in Mendon. Born Sept. 20, 1926, in Denver, Ill., Dorothy was a daughter of Orville and Laura Shaw Frohn. She attended Mendon School where she graduated from the 8th grade. She married Virgil L. Hull in the Paloma United Methodist Church on Sept. 21, 1944. He preceded her in death July 1, 1993. Dorothy spent her life as a mother, homemaker, and wife. Dorothy was known for her homemade noodles as well as pies and wonderful meals. No one ever went hungry when sitting at her table for a meal. She and Virgil raised their family on their farm north of Paloma. She still was interested in the farm and was actively engaged in its operation. She and Virgil were a lifelong member of the Paloma United Methodist Church and she was a member of the UMW ladies group. When she moved to Camp Point in 1997 she transferred her church membership to the Camp Point United Methodist Church. The church was an important part of Dorothy's life. Dorothy moved seven years ago to North Adams Home in Mendon where she was active in all activities at North Adams rarely missing chapel or any other event. She often invited staff into her room to brighten their day with a quip or to inquire about their lives. She was known for her nightly glass of A&W Root Beer. She tried hard to follow the current events of her own family and most especially enjoyed seeing the latest picture or video of the great-grandchildren. She enjoyed the many visits by family and friends. Survivors are her five children, Gerald (Mary) Hull of Quincy, Rebecca "Becky" (Earl) Bradbury, Gaylesville, Ala., Gary Dean Hull, Mendon, Dixie (Ron) Croxton, Huntsville, and Larry Hull, Quincy; eight grandchildren, Ron (Ellen) Bradbury, Gaylesville, Ala., Nellie Bradbury, Scottsboro, Ala., Ben Hull, Quincy, Hannah Hull, St. Louis, Mo., Warren (Kara) Hull, Ursa, Kris Hull, Terre Haute, Ind., Julie (Jon) Lee, Sugar Grove, Ill., and David (Nichole) Croxton, LaPrairie, Ill.; thirteen great-grandchildren; two great-great grandsons and a third expected in August; a brother, Franklin LeeRoy (Dorothy) Frohn, Springfield, Ill.; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; four sisters, Hazel (Howard) Hull, Lucille (Jim) Taylor, Eileen Frohn, and Norma Lee Frohn; and brothers and sisters in law, Mildred (Roy) Herring, Cyrus (Marge) Hull, Mary (Blackie) Allen and Pete (Rhonda) Hull. Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18 at the Camp Point United Methodist Church by Rev. Sheila Kelly. Burial will follow at Quincy Memorial Park. Visitation will be held Friday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Camp Point United Methodist Church. Memorials may be made to the Camp Point United Methodist Church or North Adams Home. Online condolences may be left at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net. The Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point is handling the arrangements Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 16 to May 18, 2019