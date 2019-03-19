QUINCY -- Dorothy E. Morris, 98, of Quincy, died Thursday, March 14, 2019, in her home at the Quincy Senior Center. She was born Jan. 22, 1921, in Hannibal, Mo., a daughter of William Hickman and Ellen Mahoney Hickman. Dorothy married Earl Francis Morris on Sept. 15, 1947, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. He preceded her in death on March 23, 2008. Dorothy was raised at St. Aloysius Orphanage. She worked at Excelsior Stove Company and later as a bookkeeper at Moorman's. Dorothy was a member of St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. She was an officer of the Ladies of St. Francis, a member of Ladies of Charity, Den Mother for St. Francis Cub Scouts, tutored at St. Francis School, and had volunteered at Head Start. She is survived by her children, Timothy Morris and his wife, Helen, of Landers, Wyo., and Jane Morris and her husband, Jeff Michalski, of Marina del Rey, Calif.; and grandchildren, Christopher Morris and his wife, Lisa, and son Christian of Moriarity, N.M., Kevin Morris and his wife, Jamie, and sons Nolan and Henry and daughter Charlotte of Fernly, Nev., Nancy Arespacochaga and her husband, John, and son Isaac and daughter Allie of Upland, Calif., Shawne Fisher and her husband, John, of Londonderry, N.H., and Nathan and Gabriel Michalski of Marina del Ray, Calif. Several nieces and nephews also survive. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; her sister, Mary (Hickman) Schmitt of Lewistown, Ill.; and her brother, William Hickman of Florida. SERVICES: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 21, 2019, at St. Francis Solanus Catholic Church. Internment will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. MEMORIALS: Quincy Senior Center or Quincy Meals on Wheels. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary