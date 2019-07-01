Home

Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St.
Mendon, IL 62351
217-936-2525
Service
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Hunter Funeral Home
208 N. State St.
Mendon, IL 62351
Dorothy G. Kramer

Dorothy G. Kramer Obituary
URSA, Ill. -- Dorothy G. Kramer, 93, of Ursa, died June 23, 2019, at North Adams Home in Mendon, Ill.

Dorothy was born June 17, 1926, in Barry, the daughter of David and Myrtle (Hofmeister) Fengel. She graduated from Jacksonville School for the Deaf and married Floyd Kramer on July 3, 1951. He preceded her in death on July 6, 1997.

Dorothy worked at Quincy Paper Box Company.

She is survived by two daughters, Julie Kramer of Costa Mesa, Calif., and Peggy (Terry) Homan of Ursa; three grandchildren, Melissa Homan of Quincy, Tracy (April) Courtois of Ursa, and Chastity Homan (David Whitley) of New London, Mo.; five great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and two brothers.

A memorial visitation will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Hunter Funeral Home, Mendon. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions have been suggested to Blessing Foundation for Hospice or Quincy Deaf Club. The arrangements are in the care of Hunter Funeral Home, Mendon. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 1 to July 3, 2019
