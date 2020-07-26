|
|
Dorothy G. Leffers, 91, of Quincy, died at 10:10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at St. Vincent's Home. Dorothy was born Jan. 4, 1929, near Golden, a daughter of William and Dorothy Cross Tournear. She married Charles E. Leffers on June 15, 1946, in Peoria. He preceded her in death Aug. 11, 2000. Mrs. Leffers was a homemaker, spending time at home raising her children. After her children left their home, she was employed as supervisor of housekeeping at Golden Good Shepherd Home for 35 years until her retirement. She was a longtime member of Elm Grove United Methodist Church near La Prairie and attended Union United Methodist Church in Quincy. She enjoyed taking bus trips to various local casinos. Survivors include two sons, Harry Leffers and his wife, Donna, of Henry and Floyd Leffers and his wife, Jane, of Quincy; two daughters, Dorothy Berlin and her husband, Wesley, of Longview, Texas, and Hazel Bangert of Camp Point; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a sister, Helen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Mrs. Leffers was preceded in death by her parents; and a daughter, Linda Leffers (July 28, 1974). Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those wishing to attend the services are asked to please refrain from hugging or shaking hands and remember to follow all social distancing guidelines. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point by the Rev. Dixie Croxton. Burial will follow in Memorial Gardens in Golden. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Lummis-Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point. Memorials may be made to Blessing Hospice or Quincy Medical Group Cancer Institute. Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes. net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 26 to July 28, 2020