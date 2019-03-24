Dorothy Jean Phillips, 93, of Kahoka, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka. She was born Dec. 31, 1925, one of eight children to Eugene and Nora Overhulser Sisson. She married Forrest W. Phillips on Aug. 10, 1947. He survives. Dorothy graduated from Luray High School and attended Kirksville State Teacher's College. She was a rural school teacher for several years before her marriage and one year afterward. After this she became a full-time homemaker. Dorothy was a longtime active and faithful member of First Baptist Church in Kahoka, teaching Sunday school and vacation Bible school for many years. She had attended Amazing Grace Bible Church. Dorothy had been a member of Chapter AW, PEO, D.A.R. and O.E.S. Second only to her love for the Lord was her love for her family. She enjoyed having a houseful of family and cherished each and every member. She was an excellent cook, and her homemade pies, cookies and noodles were looked forward to by all. Her home was always warm and comforting, and Dorothy had beautiful flower beds and a full garden that she enjoyed tending. Dorothy loved to travel, and she and Forrest were able to take several family vacations with their children and grandchildren, which they enjoyed most of all. In addition to her husband, Forrest, of Kahoka, survivors include her children, Lois Snider of Hannibal, Gene (Iris) Phillips of Luray and Keith (Connie) Phillips of Kahoka; 11 grandchildren: David (Jodi) Snider of Jefferson City, Leigh (Clay) Hayden of Hannibal, Michelle (Danial) Boatman of Dardenne Prairie, Wynnette Phillips of St. Louis, Calesse (Brent) McKinney of Kahoka, Nicole (Zac) Hufty of Houston, Texas, Christy (Josh) Gottman of Trenton, Mo., Brian (Kassie) Phillips of Philadelphia, Pa., Michael (Jillian) Phillips of Kahoka, Emily (Cristian) Reyes of Kansas City, Mo., and Cyrus Phillips of Kahoka; 31 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Loreta (Jake) Colter of St. Louis and Sharon (Gay) Samples of Fort Madison, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives. She was preceded in death by her parents, and seven siblings, Charlie Sisson, Ruby Sisson, Helen Bricker, and Carl, Forrest, Murlin and Wayne Sisson. SERVICES: 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Wilson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Gary Payne conducting. Burial will be in Kahoka Cemetery. VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Clark County Nursing Home Activity Fund or Hannibal LaGrange University Academic Scholarship Fund. ARRANGEMENTS: Wilson Funeral Home. WEBSITE: wilsonfuneralservice.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary