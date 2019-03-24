Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wilson Funeral Home - Kahoka
975 E Main
Kahoka, MO 63445
(660) 727-2117
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Jean Phillips

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dorothy Jean Phillips Obituary
Dorothy Jean Phillips, 93, of Kahoka, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at Clark County Nursing Home in Kahoka.

She was born Dec. 31, 1925, one of eight children to Eugene and Nora Overhulser Sisson. She married Forrest W. Phillips on Aug. 10, 1947. He survives.

Dorothy graduated from Luray High School and attended Kirksville State Teacher's College. She was a rural school teacher for several years before her marriage and one year afterward. After this she became a full-time homemaker.

Dorothy was a longtime active and faithful member of First Baptist Church in Kahoka, teaching Sunday school and vacation Bible school for many years. She had attended Amazing Grace Bible Church. Dorothy had been a member of Chapter AW, PEO, D.A.R. and O.E.S.

Second only to her love for the Lord was her love for her family. She enjoyed having a houseful of family and cherished each and every member. She was an excellent cook, and her homemade pies, cookies and noodles were looked forward to by all. Her home was always warm and comforting, and Dorothy had beautiful flower beds and a full garden that she enjoyed tending. Dorothy loved to travel, and she and Forrest were able to take several family vacations with their children and grandchildren, which they enjoyed most of all.

In addition to her husband, Forrest, of Kahoka, survivors include her children, Lois Snider of Hannibal, Gene (Iris) Phillips of Luray and Keith (Connie) Phillips of Kahoka; 11 grandchildren: David (Jodi) Snider of Jefferson City, Leigh (Clay) Hayden of Hannibal, Michelle (Danial) Boatman of Dardenne Prairie, Wynnette Phillips of St. Louis, Calesse (Brent) McKinney of Kahoka, Nicole (Zac) Hufty of Houston, Texas, Christy (Josh) Gottman of Trenton, Mo., Brian (Kassie) Phillips of Philadelphia, Pa., Michael (Jillian) Phillips of Kahoka, Emily (Cristian) Reyes of Kansas City, Mo., and Cyrus Phillips of Kahoka; 31 great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Loreta (Jake) Colter of St. Louis and Sharon (Gay) Samples of Fort Madison, Iowa; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and seven siblings, Charlie Sisson, Ruby Sisson, Helen Bricker, and Carl, Forrest, Murlin and Wayne Sisson.

SERVICES: 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 25, at Wilson Funeral Home, with the Rev. Gary Payne conducting. Burial will be in Kahoka Cemetery.

VISITATION: 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 24, at the funeral home.

MEMORIALS: Clark County Nursing Home Activity Fund or Hannibal LaGrange University Academic Scholarship Fund.

ARRANGEMENTS: Wilson Funeral Home.

WEBSITE: wilsonfuneralservice.com

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now