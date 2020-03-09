|
|
Mrs. Dorothy L. (Aunt Dot) Logsdon, age 88, of Quincy, formerly of LaGrange, Mo., passed away, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Sunset Home in Quincy. She was born Dec. 3, 1931, in LaGrange a daughter of F. Herman and D. Louise Beath Vestal. She married James W. Logsdon on Nov. 18, 1950, in LaGrange. He died Jan. 13, 1990. Dorothy had worked at St. Mary's Hospital and Blessing Hospital in Quincy for 19 years and retired in 1996. She later worked at Wyaconda State Park. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in LaGrange and the Lewis County Nursing Home Auxiliary. Survivors include her nieces, Rochelle Melton (Mike O'Brien) of Brooklyn, N.Y., and Mary East (Eric) of Quincy; two nephews, Rodney Melton of Seattle, Wash., and Angel S.Viloria, III (Narinya) of Granite Bay, Calif.; numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews, including Nicole, Lianna, Adrianne, Bree and Layla, Jaiden, Martell, Neveah, Navarin, and Naprada; a sister-in-law, Georgia Richter of LaGrange and brothers-in-law, Ronald (Vera) Logsdon of Bushnell, Ill., Danny (Sharon) Logsdon, and Jerry (Patty) Logsdon both of LaGrange. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister Juanita Karl, two brothers Herman Vestal Jr. and Charles Vestal and one nephew, Russell Melton. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange with Pastor Barry Pfister officiating. Burial will be in Marks Cemetery in LaGrange. Visitation will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange. The family suggests memorials be made to Advocacy Network for Children. Online condolences may be left at www.davis-fh.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2020