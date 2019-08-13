|
Dorothy L. Quinlin, 86, of New London passed away at 1:35 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at the Willow Care Center in Hannibal, Mo. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal. Pastor Tom Day will officiate. Burial will be at Grand View Burial Park in Hannibal. Friends and family are invited to Dorothy's Life Celebration at a visitation that will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home. Dorothy was born Oct. 31, 1932, in New London to Pearl and Etna Epperson Fuqua. She was married to James L. Quinlin on July 9, 1950, in New London. He survives. Other survivors include two sons, James R. Quinlin of New London and Jerry L. Quinlin, (Tracy) of New London; one daughter, Carol L. Hark (John) of Hannibal; two sister-in-laws, Betty Quinlin Fowler and Mary Frances Strode Quinlin; seven grandchildren, Lance A. Quinlin, Jade E. Quinlin Dotson (William IV) Neil A. Lewton (Jamie), Trina Hark Gregg (Darrell), Melanie L. Quinlin Mixon, (James), Tammy Quinlin Reynolds (Daniel) and Jerry "Lee" Quinlin; and 11 great-grandchildren. Dorothy also was survived by several nieces and nephews and special friends, Claudia Buckman, Beverly Daniels and Jane Parsons. Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Charles Fuqua; and a sister, Jean Rowland. Professionally, Dorothy was the bookkeeper for Family Planning for many years. Dorothy enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Playing the piano, playing "Pitch," fishing at Mark Twain Lake and occasionally playing the slot machines at the casino were a few of Dorothy's favorites. An avid reader, Dorothy liked to read histories of the United States and other selections. A wonderful cook and baker, Dorothy made the best coconut cream pie. Time with family is what Dorothy treasured most. She especially enjoyed days spent together with family near Salt River at "CampAtLasta." Dorothy was a member of the First Christian Church of New London. Memorial contributions may be made to Donor's Choice . Pallbearers will be Lance A. Quinlin, Neil A. Lewton, Jerry "Lee" Quinlin, William Dotson IV, David Quinlin and Steve Fowler. Honorary pallbearers will be Danny Quinlin and Mike Fowler. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at jamesodonnellfuneralhome.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2019