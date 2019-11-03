|
Dorothy Lillian "Dot" (Frese) Neil, 87, of St. Vincent's Home, formerly of the Harvest Hills Apartments, died Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, at the home. She was born Jan. 28, 1932, in Quincy, the daughter of Albert and Agnes (Tushaus) Frese. Dot was a graduate of Quincy Notre Dame. Dot worked in the kitchen at the Coach House Restaurant for 44 years, retiring in September 2011. Dot was a member of St. Francis Catholic Church, where she was active in the Ladies of St. Francis and was a volunteer for funeral luncheons. Survivors include two children, Jeffrey Neil and his wife, Dawn, of Canton, Mo., and Bradley Neil and his wife, Tammy, of Palmyra, Mo.; six grandchildren, Trent Neil and his wife, Kelsey, Jayson Neil, Teddie Neil, Brady Neil, Braxden Neil and Brayden Neil; two great-grandchildren, Emily Seiter and Olivia Neil; a sister, Norma Russell of Quincy; and numerous other nieces, nephews and other relatives. Dot was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Charles "Barney" Frese, Helen Friye and Mary Brumback. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at St. Francis Catholic Church. Inurnment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday at the church. Memorials may be made to the Blessing Foundation for Hospice or to the Kyle Russell Scholarship at Quincy Notre Dame. Duker and Haugh Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019