PLAINVILLE, Ill. -- Douglas E. Voth, 59, of Plainville, Ill., passed away at 2:05 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at his home. Douglas was born Sept. 16, 1960, in Hannibal, Mo., to Glenn and Louise Kaden Voth. He was married to Melanie Zanger on June 18, 2011, in Plainville, Ill. She preceded him in death on Dec. 3, 2019. Survivors include one brother, Darren Voth of Bloomington, Ill.; three sisters, Donna French (Ron) of Forsyth, Ill., Diane Schoeder (Chuck) of Quincy, Ill., and Danette Rabe (Eric) of Mendon, Ill.; and his beloved dog, Rocky. In addition to his wife, Douglas was preceded in death by his parents. He was self-employed as a carpenter and farmer. Douglas loved riding his Harley Davidsons with friends, trout fishing at Bennett Springs, raising cattle on the family farm, and throwing a football with Rocky. He was a beloved brother, proud uncle, and a loyal friend. He will be greatly missed. A private burial will be held at Stewart Cemetery in Plainville, Ill. An informal visitation will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the First Baptist Church fellowship hall in Plainville, Ill. Memorial contributions may be made to Stewart Cemetery in Plainville. Online condolences may be shared at ODonnellCookson.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020