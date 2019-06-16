Douglas J. "Doug" Powell Jr., 56, of Quincy, passed away at 5:26 p.m. Wednesday (June 12, 2019) at Blessing Hospital. Born Dec. 20, 1962, in Quincy, Doug was the son of Douglas J. and Connie Sue Conners Powell Sr. He married Sandy Seifert, who survives. An avid outdoorsman, Doug enjoyed hunting and fishing. Family was most important to Doug, and he loved the time he shared with them and his beloved dog, Sissy Girl. Doug was employed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, where he worked on bridges for many years. Most recently, he was working in general construction and was known for being a jack-of-all trades. Doug is survived by his children, Susan Meyer (Matt) of Quincy, Lucas Powell (Natalie) of Quincy, Sarah Powell of Quincy, Devon Powell of Quincy and Jennifer Atkinson (Chris) of St. Charles, Mo.; three grandchildren, Gavin Powell, Mason Powell and Hadley Meyer; two sisters, Mitzie Pullman (Wayne) of Quincy and Angela Hale (John) of Littleton, Ill.; three brothers, Mike Powell, Mark Tournear and Marlon Tournear, all of Quincy; and many loving nieces and nephews. Doug was preceded in death by his parents; his mother, Judy Bowen Powell; a sister, Becky Powell; a sister-in-law, Laura Tournear; and a nephew, Shawn Pullman. Graveside services will be at 2:30 p.m. Monday, June 17, in Quincy Memorial Park, with Pastor Dennis Thomas officiating Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Monday at Zehender Robinson Stormer Cookson Funeral Home in Quincy. Memorials may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 16 to June 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary