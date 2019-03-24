Home

Douglas J. Roberts

Douglas J. Roberts Obituary
Douglas J. Roberts, 50, died unexpectedly on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019, at Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Mr. Roberts was board certified in construction law. He received his Juris Doctorate from Nova Southeastern University. He held a bachelor's degree in political science from Southern Illinois University. Mr. Roberts practiced in the areas of construction law and commercial litigation for over 20 years. He was a founder and partner in Stearns, Roberts and Guttentag LLC. He was a member of numerous construction-related legal associations, including the Construction Association of South Florida and Associated Builders and Contractors.

Survivors include his wife of 19 years, Lisa Vunkannon-Roberts; a daughter, Olivia; a son, Pierce; parents, David and Susan Roberts of Lakeland, Fla.; a sister, Lori Walker; nephews, Alex and Zach Walker; and a mother-in-law, Carolyn Vunkannon of Fort Lauderdale.

Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019
