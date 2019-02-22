Duane B. Eicken, 67, of Golden, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Brighton, Colo. Duane was born July 15, 1951, in Quincy to the late Arthur L. and Gertrude D. (Gronewold) Eicken. Duane spent most of his career as a truck driver delivering automobiles, and he was a member of Teamsters' Local 604. During his career, he drove over 2 million miles and won several safe driving awards. He also farmed and worked as a carpenter. When he encountered anything mechanical, he would intuitively know how it came apart, how it worked and then (mostly) how it went back together. Duane was an energetic man with many interests and dozens of friends. He never met a stranger and usually would end up holding the babies of people he just met. He had a great laugh and a great sense of humor. He was an eternal optimist. His interests included professional sports (St. Louis Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys and St. Louis Blues), horseback riding, camping, hunting, gardening, motorcycles, fireworks, home renovations and woodworking. He never paid anyone for something he could do on his own, and that generally worked out well for him. Duane was raised in Carrollton, attended college at Western Illinois University in Macomb and spent many years in the St. Louis area raising his family. He was always happiest at the family farm in Golden, where he lived for many years. Survivors include a son, Paul Eicken (Danielle) of Commerce City, Colo.; a daughter, Beth Eicken of Aurora, Colo.; four grandchildren, Kody Brown, Aspen Eicken, Kristopher Brown and Skylar Eicken; a sister, Linda Eicken-Mudaro (Tom) of Wilmington, N.C.; and a brother, Gary Eicken (Pam) of Auburn, Ill. Duane was preceded in death by a brother, Kenneth Eicken. SERVICES: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Hunter Funeral Home, Golden. Burial will be in Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, Golden. VISITATION: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: . ARRANGEMENTS: Hunter Funeral Home. WEBSITE: hunterfuneralhomes.com Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 22 to Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary