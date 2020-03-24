|
Duane Philip Leech, 78, of Liberty passed away at 8:36 a.m. Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy. Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, private graveside services will take place. Burial will be at West Side Cemetery in Versailles, Ill. A memorial service for friends and family will be held at a later date. The family is being served by the O'Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy. The family wishes to thank all of their friends and family for their love and support at this time. Please feel free to send a card or note to the family directly, or through the funeral home. Duane was born Jan. 1, 1942, in Evanston, Ill., to Raymond E. and Natalie G. Bales Leech. He married Rebecca Gail "Becky" Van Deventer on Aug. 17, 1963, in Meredosia, Ill. She survives. In addition to his wife, Duane is survived by two children, Jeffrey Alan Leech (Raymond Mueller) and Robyn Lynnette Ondo (Benjiman Ondo); five grandchildren, Noah B. Ondo, Jacob D. Ondo, Sarah R. Ondo, Caleb A. Ondo, and Timothy J. Leech-Mueller; and two brothers, Stephen Dale Leech and Douglas Raymond Leech. Duane is preceded in death by his parents; an infant son; one brother, Alan Jeffrey Leech; and his father- and mother-in-law, Lozelle and Dorothy Van Deventer. Duane earned his master's degree in education and went on to be a vocational teacher in Sterling, Ill., a high school teacher in Zion, Ill., and an instructor for Gunner Mates' School in Great Lakes Naval Base, Ill. Duane was a member of the Liberty Lions and was also a Mason. He started his membership in Masonic Lodge No. 936 in Rock Falls, Ill., in February of 1979, then became active in Rock River Lodge No. 612 in Waukegan, Ill., from 1992-2000. Since moving to Liberty in 1995, he was active in Payson Lodge No. 279 where he presently served as Master. Duane was a member of Masonic Scottish Rite and Masonic High 12. He was also an EMA (Emergency Management Agency) volunteer in Adams County. Duane and Becky enjoyed traveling and camping throughout the United States, Canada, Panama and Europe. They also frequently traveled with his high school sportsman club and had many laughs remembering the guys' high school antics. They also participated in a Gourmet Club, where they enjoyed creating fun foods. Duane's lifetime hobby was woodworking; he followed his lifetime dream to design and build their retirement home in rural Liberty. He also loved trains from childhood to present. He built a model train village which was an enjoyment with his grandchildren. He was a vegetable gardener as well as enjoyed flowers and planting in the yard. Duane was a family man who actively helped his relatives. He loved his grandchildren and supporting their activities and interests. Duane was a Christian by faith and was an active member of Liberty Christian Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Lamoine Christian Camp, Camp Zion or . Pallbearers will be Timothy Leech-Mueller, Noah Ondo, Jacob Ondo, Caleb Ondo, Ben Ondo and Ray Mueller. Honorary pallbearers will be Jeff Leech and Doug Leech. Online condolences may be shared and a video tribute may be viewed at www.ODonnellCookson.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2020