Duker "Duke" Lyter, 93, died peacefully Thursday, March 28, 2019, at his home. He was born Nov. 23, 1925, to Errett McFarland Lyter and Marie Esther Lyter. Duke grew up in Quincy. He married Carol Ann Ginster on Sept. 20, 1950. She survives. The couple spent the next 69 years running the farm and raising their family. Duke farmed in the Indian Grave Drainage District and was a devoted levee commissioner for 33 years. His lifelong passion for farming and love of animals began as a young boy when he worked with his father on the family farm and was a member of FFA and 4-H. He graduated from Quincy High School in 1943. He was charismatic, a wonderful storyteller, told a good joke,and was happiest when surrounded by his family. Duke had a strong work ethic, was determined and meticulous but also knew how to enjoy his evenings relaxing at home, eating popcorn with his wife, Carol, and watching "Big Joe's Polka Show," his beagles at his feet. Duke was an avid reader and had much interest in local history and family genealogy. One of his favorite pastimes was taking a leisurely Sunday drive exploring the countryside. He enjoyed this activity the most when he could bring along as many family members as possible, culminating the day by finding an obscure but usually delicious small local eatery. He was a frequent visitor to local threshing bees and weekend flea markets. Duke led a blessed life in that he was able to spend his years pursuing his love of the land. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church. In addition to his wife, Carol, survivors include four daughters, Lynda Kerr (Robert) of McDonough Ga., Karen Brumbaugh (Kurt) of Tryon, N.C., and Sara Lyter (Jim Sherbahn) and Teresa Lyter (Andrew Walters), both of Columbus, N.C.; a son, Luke Lyter of Quincy; grandchildren, Andrew Kerr (Elizabeth) of Santa Clara Calif., Caitlyn DeLeva (Michael) of Atlanta, Max Brumbaugh (Allie) of Vancouver, Wash., Austin Brumbaugh (Stephanie) of Durham, N.C., Veronica Brooks (John) of Hillsdale, Mich., Daniel Lyter of Harvard, Ill.; three great-grandchildren on the way; and his beloved beagles, Becky and Tracy. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Kathleen Lyter; and a son, Mark Allen Lyter. SERVICES: Noon Tuesday, April 2, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home, with Msgr. Michael Kuse conducting. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. VISITATION: 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the funeral home. MEMORIALS: Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church or Quincy Humane Society. ARRANGEMENTS: Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. WEBSITE: dukerandhaugh.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 31 to Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary