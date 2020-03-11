|
|
Dustin Janssen, 35, of Clayton, died at 2:30 p.m. Monday, March 9, 2020, at his home. Born Dec. 18, 1984, in Carthage, Dustin was a son of David Janssen and Tjoda Baehr. Dustin had been employed at Dot Food in Mount Sterling for 10 years and was last employed at Midwest Pattern in Quincy. He enjoyed woodworking and any type of metal fabrication you could think of. He cherished time spent with his family and friends. Survivors include his mother and stepfather, Tjoda (Dave) Sutton of Camp Point; his father and stepmother, David (Pam) Janssen of LaPrairie; his paternal grandfather, Norman Janssen of Camp Point; brother, Brandon (Tristan) Janssen of Golden; his sister, Faith Kline (Ricky Rudd) of Camp Point; his nieces and nephew, Brianna Janssen and Olivia Clark, and Brayden Dooley; four uncles, Mike (Chris) Baehr of Quincy, Jim Baehr of Payson, Jack Baehr of Camp Point and Randy (Beth) Janssen of LaCrosse, Wis.; and several cousins. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday at Lummis Hamilton Funeral Home in Camp Point, with the Rev. Ronald Graham officiating. Burial will be in Golden Community Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to or Siteman Cancer Center. Condolences may be expressed online at hamiltonfuneralhomes.net and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2020