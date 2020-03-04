Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel - Palmyra
424 S. Main
Palmyra, MO 63461
573-769-2233
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel - Palmyra
424 S. Main
Palmyra, MO 63461
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel - Palmyra
424 S. Main
Palmyra, MO 63461
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Page
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Brown Page


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Earl Brown Page Obituary
PALMYRA, Mo. -- Earl Brown Page, 92, of Palmyra, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., after battling cancer.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo. Father Kelechi Uzuegbu will officiate. Entombment will be at the Mausoleum in Palmyra, Mo. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel.

Earl was born Oct. 20, 1927, at home, north of Palmyra, a son of Samuel Brown Page and Leona Mae Kroeger Page of Palmyra, Mo.

Earl married Mary Maxine Welsch, Dec. 4, 1949, in Ewing, Mo. She preceded him in death on April 5, 2007.

They lived and worked the farm located NE of Palmyra. He was an ASCS Community and County Committee Member for 28 years (1963-1991), an ASCS Field Assistant for five years (1991-1996), Marion County Election Judge for 32 years (1974-2006), and taught wine making at John Wood College for five years (2003-2008). He was an MFA Oil Delegate and was on the Fabius Community House Board. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He liked to fish, talk on the CB, and loved to joke with all, and make them laugh. Earl was also a long-time active member of the Eagles Club, in Quincy, Ill., where he loved to dance. At every family gathering he always baked and brought the hot rolls (everyone's favorite)!

Survivors include four daughters, Janet (Joe) Yarbrough of Palmyra, Patty (Larry) Uhlmeyer of Taylor, Theresa (Larry) Hoffmann of Quincy, and Cheryl (David) Phelps of Oak Grove, Mo.; one son, Lenny (Kathy) Page of Palmyra; 11 grandchildren, Tony (Melody) Yardbrough of Lee's Summit, Mo., Brian (Starla) Yarbrough of Lawson, Mo., Marissa (John) Millet of Liberty, Mo., Michael Uhlmeyer of Ballwin, Mo., Travis Cottrell of Grimes, Iowa, Tonya (Tim) Dimmett of Centralia, Mo., Troy (Val) Cottrell of North Port, Fla., Karen (Pete) Bradfield of Olathe, Kans., Brad Phelps of Independence, Mo., Ashley (Tyler) Simon of Mexico, Mo., and Casey Page of Hazel Park, Mich.; 18 great-grandchildren, Austin and Tyler Yarbrough, Emerson, Preston and Kerington Yarbrough, Andrew and Kinsley Millet, Johnathan Uhlmeyer, Paige and Jocelyn Cottrell, Morgan and Cooper Dimmitt, Denver and Aspen Cottrell, Benjamin Bradfield, Elizabeth Phelps, Grace and Daniel Simon; one sister, Rosalie (Robert) Serbin of Palmyra, Mo.; one brother in-law, Carl Bob Krietemeyer; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Earl also had a very special friend, Maurine Willing, she survives.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sister in-law, Vera Shouse-Herzog-Krietemeyer; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Shouse and Henry Herzog.

Memorial contributions may be made to Blessing Hospice.

Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Earl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -