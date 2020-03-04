|
PALMYRA, Mo. -- Earl Brown Page, 92, of Palmyra, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020, at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., after battling cancer. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel in Palmyra, Mo. Father Kelechi Uzuegbu will officiate. Entombment will be at the Mausoleum in Palmyra, Mo. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Lewis Brothers Funeral Chapel. Earl was born Oct. 20, 1927, at home, north of Palmyra, a son of Samuel Brown Page and Leona Mae Kroeger Page of Palmyra, Mo. Earl married Mary Maxine Welsch, Dec. 4, 1949, in Ewing, Mo. She preceded him in death on April 5, 2007. They lived and worked the farm located NE of Palmyra. He was an ASCS Community and County Committee Member for 28 years (1963-1991), an ASCS Field Assistant for five years (1991-1996), Marion County Election Judge for 32 years (1974-2006), and taught wine making at John Wood College for five years (2003-2008). He was an MFA Oil Delegate and was on the Fabius Community House Board. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. He liked to fish, talk on the CB, and loved to joke with all, and make them laugh. Earl was also a long-time active member of the Eagles Club, in Quincy, Ill., where he loved to dance. At every family gathering he always baked and brought the hot rolls (everyone's favorite)! Survivors include four daughters, Janet (Joe) Yarbrough of Palmyra, Patty (Larry) Uhlmeyer of Taylor, Theresa (Larry) Hoffmann of Quincy, and Cheryl (David) Phelps of Oak Grove, Mo.; one son, Lenny (Kathy) Page of Palmyra; 11 grandchildren, Tony (Melody) Yardbrough of Lee's Summit, Mo., Brian (Starla) Yarbrough of Lawson, Mo., Marissa (John) Millet of Liberty, Mo., Michael Uhlmeyer of Ballwin, Mo., Travis Cottrell of Grimes, Iowa, Tonya (Tim) Dimmett of Centralia, Mo., Troy (Val) Cottrell of North Port, Fla., Karen (Pete) Bradfield of Olathe, Kans., Brad Phelps of Independence, Mo., Ashley (Tyler) Simon of Mexico, Mo., and Casey Page of Hazel Park, Mich.; 18 great-grandchildren, Austin and Tyler Yarbrough, Emerson, Preston and Kerington Yarbrough, Andrew and Kinsley Millet, Johnathan Uhlmeyer, Paige and Jocelyn Cottrell, Morgan and Cooper Dimmitt, Denver and Aspen Cottrell, Benjamin Bradfield, Elizabeth Phelps, Grace and Daniel Simon; one sister, Rosalie (Robert) Serbin of Palmyra, Mo.; one brother in-law, Carl Bob Krietemeyer; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Earl also had a very special friend, Maurine Willing, she survives. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; sister in-law, Vera Shouse-Herzog-Krietemeyer; and two brothers-in-law, Robert Shouse and Henry Herzog. Memorial contributions may be made to Blessing Hospice. Online condolences may be shared and video tribute may be viewed at LewisBrothersFuneralChapel.com. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020