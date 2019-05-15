LAGRANGE, Mo. -- Earl Clayton Feldkamp, 78, of LaGrange, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019, peacefully at his home with family after a battle with myelodysplastic syndrome. Earl was born May 10, 1941, in LaGrange. He was the son of Carl William and Dorothy Louise Ludwig Feldkamp. Earl married Joyce Jane Cary on Nov. 21, 1962, and to this union three daughters were born. Earl worked at Moorman Manufacturing Co. for 30 years and retired in 1994. He then went to work for Schaffer Farms for 10 years. Since Earl enjoyed working, he then went to work for Steven's Electric and Richards Electric for a total of 10 years and retired in 2015. Earl enjoyed farming and assisted several farmers in the area with their harvest. Earl enjoyed traveling and seeing the sights on his Honda Goldwing. He worked hard and played hard. Everyone knew if the shed door was open it was playtime. Earl was a member and active in the LaGrange Lions Club for several years and enjoyed frying fish. He was on the Lewis County Fair Board when the fair was moved to Lewistown and was instrumental in assisting in the building of the restrooms, assisted the sound man, mowed the grounds and assisted with the security. Earl was a member of Canton Christian Church. Survivors include three children, Beth (Kevin) Strange of Edina, Alice (Steven) Smith of LaGrange, and Denise (significant other Paul Borrowman) Feldkamp of Lake Ozark; four grandchildren, Tiffany (Cody) Shannon of Quincy, Ill., Hannah (Drew) Horner of Columbia, Mo., Ryan Strange of Edina and Blake Smith of LaGrange; two great-grandchildren, Raelyn Shannon and Nolan Shannon; two brothers, Wayne (Mary) Feldkamp of LaGrange and Lewis (Dianne) Feldkamp of Warrenton, Mo.; sister, Janet (Glen) Sittig of Parkville, Mo.; brothers-in-law, Bob (Nancy) Cary of Canton, Mo., and George (Judy) Cary of Ottawa, Ill.; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann (BJ) Thornburg of Fredericksburg, Va., Carol Cary of St. Louis, Pat Feldkamp of Quincy and Sharon Feldkamp of LaGrange; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Paul Feldkamp, Donald Feldkamp and Leon Feldkamp; a brother-in-law, John Cary; nephew Kevin Cary; and special friend, Jay Doran. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Davis Funeral Home in LaGrange with the Rev. Steve Barker officiating. Burial will be in Mark's Cemetery in LaGrange. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 17, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be made to the Lewis County Fair Association or to Hospice of Northeast Missouri. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 15 to May 17, 2019