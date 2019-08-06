|
|
BARING, Mo. -- Earl Edward Dromey, 78, of rural Baring, Mo., passed away Monday, August 5, 2019, in the LaBelle Manor in LaBelle, Mo. Earl was born December 25, 1940, in Quincy, Ill., a son of Edward and Beatrice Ida Kriegshauser Dromey. He was united in marriage to Donna Lee Shondel in Edina, Mo., on July 19, 1997. Earl was a graduate of Baring High School. He served his country in the United States Army. Earl was engaged in farming most all of his life in the Greensburg and Baring area. He owned and operated Dromey Motor Company in Edina, and later Automotive Wholesale, a used car lot in Kirksville, Mo. Earl was an over-the-road truck driver for over thirty years until his retirement. He enjoyed antique cars and tractors and spending time with his family. Earl was a member of the St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baring, Mo. Surviving are his wife Donna Dromey of Baring, Mo.; one daughter, Elizabeth Ann Dromey of Locust Grove, Okla.; four step-children, Carman Withrow of Bussey, Iowa, Bud (Sally) Withrow of Kirksville, Mo., Bradley Withrow of Centerville, Iowa, and Carol (Randy) Varese of Glenwood, Mo.; two grandsons; two step-grandsons; seven step-granddaughters; one great-granddaughter; ten step-great-grandchildren; and several cousins. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Baring, Mo. Father Colin Franklin will officiate the services. Music will be provided by Katie Delaney, organist, and Brent Karhoff, soloist. Burial will be held at a later date in the St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, August 9, 2019, from 10 to 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Hudson-Rimer Funeral Home in Edina, Mo., is handling the arrangements. Memorials are suggested to the St. Aloysius Catholic Church. Memorials may be left at or mailed to Hudson-Rimer funeral Home, P.O. Box 1, Edina, MO, 63537. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019