Earl E. Hunziker, 95, of Kahoka, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Clark County Nursing Home. Earl was born at home on Dec. 29, 1924, the son of Glenn Arthur and Ernestine Kennedy Hunziker. Earl always had a ready smile for everyone and "never met a stranger" adopting his father's saying that, "there is no such thing as a stranger, only friends you haven't met yet." He was well known as a man of integrity and honesty, believing your word and your handshake were just as binding as any written contract. He taught his children the same, as well as a strong work ethic and belief in God. He was united in marriage on Dec. 14, 1952, to Gladys McMurray. Earl was a wonderful husband and father. He loved spending time with family and spent many vacations traveling with them to state fairs, the World Fair, Worlds of Fun, Disney World and the Ozarks. Once the children were grown, Earl and Gladys spent their winters in Mission, Texas, where they spent a lot of time doing the things together they most loved: dancing to the big bands and playing golf. Earl retired from farming when he was 66. A friend talked Earl into trying golf. He loved it, and he and Gladys bought a home in Hamilton, Ill., close to Deer Run golf course, where Earl played five days or more a week. He was a lifetime member of the Hamilton-Warsaw Post 9269, Veterans of Foreign Wars. He belonged to the St. Francisville Lodge 588, A.F. and A.M., where he received 50-, 60- and 70-year pins. He was a member of Missouri Bow Hunters, National Bow Hunters, ILLIAMO Archery Club, Deer Run Golf Club and P.G.A. Golf Association. He was a great fan of the St. Louis Cardinals, seldom missing watching a game. Earl was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law, Joseph McMurray; mother-in-law, Ruth McMurray; brother, Glenn Hunziker Jr.; and three sisters, Nettie Bash, Wilma Boudreau and Leona "Tootie" Roach. Survivors include his wife, Gladys, of Kahoka; two sons, Gary (Liz) Hunziker of Plano, Texas, and Curtis (Julie) Hunziker of Canton, Mo.; two daughters, Debra Hunziker of Quincy, Ill., and Joni (Chris) Roberson of Phoenix, Ariz.; five grandchildren, Melanie Curlett, Coty Hunziker, Drew Hunziker, Logan Hunziker and Loren Roberson; three great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Caroline Curlett and Vivian Nguyen; a sister, Pauline Wood of Mount Zion, Ill.; two sisters-in-law, Betty Anthony of Fort Madison, Iowa, and Lois Hunziker of Kahoka; three brothers-in-law, Don McMurray of Bosier, La., M. Carl McMurray of Hebron, Ky., and Fred McMurray of Keokuk, Iowa. A funeral service with Masonic service and military rites will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 26, at Wilson Funeral Home in Kahoka with Pastor Shawn McAfee officiating. Burial will follow in Kahoka Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, with family present from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Memorials are suggested to Kahoka Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at wilsonfuneralservice.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020