Earl George Wiemerslage

Earl George Wiemerslage Obituary
Earl George Wiemerslage, 78, died Monday, Feb. 11, 2019, in Tacoma, Wash.

Earl was born Oct. 25, 1940, in Evanston, Ill., to George and Hazel Wiemerslage.

He grew up near Quincy and graduated from Liberty High School in 1958. He joined the U.S. Navy after high school.

Survivors include a son, Narvett, of Tacoma; a granddaughter, Lavezza Zanders of Atlanta; a sister, Cindy Johns of Highlands Ranch, Colo.; and two brothers, Leslie Wiemerslage of Fairview Heights, Ill., and Wayne Wiemerslage of Spring, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his former wife, Marguerite; a son, Eric; a daughter, Stephanie; and his parents.

SERVICES: Cremation rites will be accorded. Internment will be in New Tacoma Cemetery, Tacoma, Wash.

ARRANGEMENTS: Northwest Preferred Crematory.

Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019
