LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Earl Mark Bradshaw, 63, of Lewistown, Mo., passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his home in Lewistown. The son of Earl Rufus and Elizabeth June Wilson Bradshaw was born on April 15, 1956 at Quincy, Illinois. He was united in marriage to Shirley Lynn Clark on Nov. 2, 1983, at the Park United Methodist Church in Lewistown, Mo. She preceded him in death on July 28, 2004. Earl served as a sergeant in the U. S. Army during Desert Storm. He was a member of American Legion Lewis County Memorial Post 578 and the Lewistown Vikings Club. He worked at Titan Wheel in Quincy, Illinois. He liked to spend time with his grandchildren, and he was always fixing things. He also liked to watch old westerns, NASCAR, tractor pulls and demolition derbies. He is survived by his son, Jon Bradshaw and friend Kelly McCoy of Quincy, Ill.; a daughter, Katrina Bradshaw of Lewistown, Mo., and friend Dennis Shannon of Pittsfield, Ill.; three grandchildren, Lucas Cunningham, Elijah Cunningham and Alexis Bradshaw; two sisters, Viola (Charles "Dick") Williams of Canton, Mo., and Naomi Gordon of Quincy, Ill.; four brothers, Wayne Bradshaw of Kansas City, Kan., John (Karla) Bradshaw of La Grange, Mo., Ralph (Karen) Bradshaw of Williamstown, Mo., and Donnie (Linda) Bradshaw of Ewing, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a brother, Leroy Earl Bradshaw. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown, Mo., with the Rev. Elmer Hagood officiating. Burial will be in the Lewistown Cemetery with military honors provided by Lewis County Memorial Post 578. Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown. Memorials may be made to Lewistown Vikings Club or to the Bradshaw family. Pallbearers: David Lay, Shane Bogguss, Larry Randle, Steve McKenzie, Trenton Bogguss and Dylon Ferrara. Honorary Pallbearers: Mont Corbin, John Jett, Ralph Bradshaw, Charles "Dick" Williams and Stacey Kincaid. Online condolences may be left at whig.com and arnoldsfuneralhome.net. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 28 to May 30, 2019