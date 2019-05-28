Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold's Funeral Home - Lewistown
112 West Main St.
Lewistown, MO 63452
573-215-2288
Visitation
Tuesday, May 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Arnold's Funeral Home - Lewistown
112 West Main St.
Lewistown, MO 63452
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Arnold's Funeral Home - Lewistown
112 West Main St.
Lewistown, MO 63452
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Earl Bradshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Earl Mark Bradshaw


1956 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Earl Mark Bradshaw Obituary
LEWISTOWN, Mo. -- Earl Mark Bradshaw, 63, of Lewistown, Mo., passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his home in Lewistown.

The son of Earl Rufus and Elizabeth June Wilson Bradshaw was born on April 15, 1956 at Quincy, Illinois.

He was united in marriage to Shirley Lynn Clark on Nov. 2, 1983, at the Park United Methodist Church in Lewistown, Mo. She preceded him in death on July 28, 2004.

Earl served as a sergeant in the U. S. Army during Desert Storm. He was a member of American Legion Lewis County Memorial Post 578 and the Lewistown Vikings Club. He worked at Titan Wheel in Quincy, Illinois. He liked to spend time with his grandchildren, and he was always fixing things. He also liked to watch old westerns, NASCAR, tractor pulls and demolition derbies.

He is survived by his son, Jon Bradshaw and friend Kelly McCoy of Quincy, Ill.; a daughter, Katrina Bradshaw of Lewistown, Mo., and friend Dennis Shannon of Pittsfield, Ill.; three grandchildren, Lucas Cunningham, Elijah Cunningham and Alexis Bradshaw; two sisters, Viola (Charles "Dick") Williams of Canton, Mo., and Naomi Gordon of Quincy, Ill.; four brothers, Wayne Bradshaw of Kansas City, Kan., John (Karla) Bradshaw of La Grange, Mo., Ralph (Karen) Bradshaw of Williamstown, Mo., and Donnie (Linda) Bradshaw of Ewing, Mo.; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife and a brother, Leroy Earl Bradshaw.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown, Mo., with the Rev. Elmer Hagood officiating. Burial will be in the Lewistown Cemetery with military honors provided by Lewis County Memorial Post 578.

Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown.

Memorials may be made to Lewistown Vikings Club or to the Bradshaw family.

Pallbearers: David Lay, Shane Bogguss, Larry Randle, Steve McKenzie, Trenton Bogguss and Dylon Ferrara.

Honorary Pallbearers: Mont Corbin, John Jett, Ralph Bradshaw, Charles "Dick" Williams and Stacey Kincaid.

Online condolences may be left at whig.com and arnoldsfuneralhome.net.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 28 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now