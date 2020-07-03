|
Edgar L. "Ed" Archambo, 76, of Ursa, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, in his home. He was born Jan. 19, 1944, in Leadwood, Mo. He was the son of Ruth (Chamberlain) Hillerts and Harold Hillerts. He was a graduate of Quincy Senior High School. Ed served in the U.S. Air Force as an aviation radar tech during the Vietnam War. Ed worked for Video Service and then was later self-employed in his own shop, Adams Electronics. Ed married Kathy VonBurg in September 1977. She survives. Ed liked hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed woodworking and watching Cardinals baseball. He liked collecting antiques and train sets. He also liked gardening. His favorite time was that spent with his family and his two canine grandchildren, Winston and Odin. In addition to his wife, survivors include three children, Lee Ann Lynch (Roy Miller) of Barry, Ill.; John Archambo (Ellen) of New Canton and Shelly Ganz (Brian) of Arenzville; six grandchildren, Noah Lynch (ShiAnn), Adam Archambo, Caleb Archambo, Bailey Ganz (Cory Baker), Madelynn Ganz and Ava Ganz; a sister, Pat Hillerts; and numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives. Ed was preceded in death by his parents; two children, William and Kimberly Archambo, in infancy; and a brother, Gary Archambo. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 6, in Quincy Memorial Park with military rites performed by American Legion Post 37 and the Air Force Honor detail. Memorials may be made to the Big Brother/Big Sister Program of Central Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from July 3 to July 5, 2020