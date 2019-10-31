Herald-Whig Obituaries
|
Services
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
(217) 222-1011
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
Service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
8:45 AM
Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
823 Broadway
Quincy, IL 62301
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Edgar S. "Ed" Ortbals Obituary
QUINCY -- Edgar "Ed" Stephen Ortbals, 85 of Quincy died on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Sunset Home.

He was born on Aug. 13, 1934, at home in Miller County, Mo., the eldest son of Victor and Leona (Bax) Ortbals. Ed married Catherine "Kay" Wienstroer on May 27, 1961, in St. Agnes Church, St. Louis, Mo.

He graduated from St. Elizabeth High School in St. Elizabeth, Mo., and Baily Technical School in St. Louis. Ed was an assistant manager/manager at Firestone. He also was employed by Associated Couriers of St. Louis as a driver delivering nuclear medicine to Midwest hospitals.

Ed was incredibly proud of his family and loved spending time with his grandchildren. He enjoyed working on cars and around his home. Ed especially liked playing cards and games with family and friends. He was the patriarch of the annual Ortbals family float trip reunion. Ed will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Kay, are his children, Karen (Barry) Nichols of Columbia, Mo., Mike (Lisa) Ortbals of Columbia, Mo., Mark Ortbals of Quincy, and Teresa (Mike) Ellis of Quincy; grandchildren, Kasey, Zach and Danni Nichols all of Columbia, Mo., Katie (Aaron) Mills of Augusta, Ga., Claire (Pete) Stansberry of Columbia, Mo., Nathan Ortbals of Kansas City, Mo., and Matthew Ellis of Quincy; and one great-grandson, Oliver Mills. Ed is also survived by six loving siblings and their spouses, Millie (Joe) Jurgensmeyer, Marvin Ortbals, Helen (Joe) Stuckenschneider, Joan Egbert, Bob (Denise) Ortbals, and Jim (Jean) Ortbals.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; a sister Mary in infancy; brother, Donald and his wife Betty; sister-in-law, Judy Ortbals; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Rosemary (John) Mense; and brother-in-law, Tom Wienstroer.

The family would like to thank the staff of Sunset Home, Dr. Raymond Smith, and Dr. Eling for all the special care given to Ed.

Funeral services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at St. Anthony Catholic Church.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church or Blessing Hospice.

Funeral arrangements by Duker and Haugh Funeral Home.

Condolences may be expressed online at dukerandhaugh.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Oct. 31 to Nov. 2, 2019
