Edith Crossland Glosecki, a Springfield, Ill., resident until 2013, died peacefully at her home on Sunday March 8, 2020, not long after reaching her 100th birthday. Edie was the oldest of six children born to Orin and Mable (Thompson) Crossland. She grew up in Bowen, Ill., where her father was the veterinarian for nearby towns and farms. Edie graduated from Bowen High School and went on to earn her degree from the University of Illinois in 1941. It was there that she and Andy Glosecki, an Illini football player, met and fell in love. Edie joined Andy at Whidbey Island Naval Air station, where he was a decorated Naval Airman during WWII. They were married a year to the day after the attack on Pearl Harbor and managed a brief honeymoon in Victoria. Wartime brought them hardships with several families sharing an unheated farmhouse on a rutabaga farm (but Edie said there was always one husband home on leave to help start the wood stove) and lifelong friendships were formed. Son, Andy Michael, was born in Anacortes, Wash., before Edie moved back to Quincy for the remainder of the war and began her services in the Girl Scouts. Susie was born in Lake City, Fla., where Andy was stationed as the war ended. The family then settled in Springfield, where Pat and Steve were born. After Steve's birth, Edie became a passionate, dedicated, Latin, English and humanities teacher. She taught briefly at Lanphier and Feitshans high schools. Edie retired after many years at her beloved Springfield High School, where she never failed to challenge any gifted or "lazy" kid who crossed her path. She was very proud to have been Italy's Fulbright Scholar in Rome in 1969 and a part of the American School of Classical Studies in Athens, Greece, and at Villa Vergiliana in Cumae, Italy. In addition to the ancient world, she loved her many trips to England and even visited China when it was first opened to U.S. visitors again. Her retirement brought out her artistic talents. She and Andy became established potters through their training at U of I at Springfield, and she excelled at flower shows, using their pots. After Andy's death in 1993, and Steve's in 2007, Edie staunchly continued her activities in Garden Club, ceramics and pottery despite illnesses that included arriving home on her 88th birthday with a new knee and eight stents in her heart. The zest for life, interest in others and love of travel that she and Andy shared are their cherished legacy for her family. In addition to Andy and their son, Steve, Edie's brothers, Maurice, Arlo and Merle Crossland, and sister, Gladys Crossland Koehser, preceded her in death. Survivors include her three children, Andy Michael Glosecki (Rita Jacober), Susanne Burton (James) and Patricia Gail Hunter (George); eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Rosalie Jacobs (James); sister-in-law, Norma Raper Crossland; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. The family plans to welcome friends and family at First United Methodist Church and Camp Butler National Cemetery once it is safe to travel. Details will be made available on the Butler Funeral Home website. Memorial contributions may be made to Lincoln Memorial Gardens and Nature Center, 2301 E. Lake Shore Dr., Springfield, IL or to the University of Illinois Foundation, Andy Glosecki Scholarship Fund, 1305 W. Green St., Urbana, IL 61801. Butler Funeral Home-Springfield is handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at butlerfuneralhomes.com and whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020