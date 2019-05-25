Edith Earlene Tucker, 83, formerly of Quincy, died May 20, 2019, at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing Center in Jacksonville, Ill. Edie was born Nov. 11, 1935, in Olive Branch, Ill., to Earl K. Clagg and Dorothy (Bowers) Rodriguez. She had been married to Robert Walter and Harold W. Tucker, both deceased. She graduated in 1953 from Wood River High School, where she was a cheerleader. She worked at Gray Hunter Stenn LLP for nearly 30 years. In 1997, Edie received an Editor's Choice Award for her poem, "The Red, White and Blue," which was published in the National Library of Poetry's Essence of a Dream. She will always be remembered for her sense of humor and a smile as big as her laugh. She loved her family, dogs and grand-dogs with all of her heart. She had an incredible faith in Jesus and had attended Lighthouse Baptist Church in Quincy for many years. Edie is survived by three children: daughter, Dottie Doellman of Springfield, Ill.; a son, Ken Walter and wife, Pam, of Rota, Spain; and daughter Hope Tucker and her husband, Chris Meyer, of Quincy. She is also survived by her grandchildren: Kendra Doellman Cunningham and husband Jeff; Dr. Thomas W. Doellman and his wife Erica; and Jamison Walter. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren: Lainie Cunningham; and Lillian and Devin Doellman. She is also survived by a brother, Jack Clagg, and his wife Diane, of Charlotte, N.C., as well as many nieces and nephews. Edie was preceded in death by her parents; her stepfather, Alex Rodriguez; her sister, Mary Stone; and her brother, the Rev. Earl D. Clagg. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Hearts of Hancock Humane Society, 1587 N. County Road 1750, Carthage, IL 62321 (where she adopted her precious Dolly and Clifford many years ago) or the animal shelter/rescue of your choice. A private, graveside service will be held for family on May 31, 2019. She will be laid to rest in the Maple Lawn Cemetery in Medora, Ill. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com. Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from May 25 to May 27, 2019