|
|
Edith Martha Hege, 105, of Des Moines, the mother of Chris Black of Quincy, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, in Des Moines. Edith was born Aug. 23, 1914, in Aberdeen, S.D., to Clyde and Maude Hill. When she was 2 years old, her family moved to Woodburn, Iowa. By the time Edith was in seventh grade, the family had moved to the east side of Des Moines, where Edith attended Woodrow Wilson Jr. High. Edith had fond memories of visiting the library after school, roller skating around the block and playing cribbage with her dad. After graduating from East High School, Edith married and went to work for the state headquarters of the Selective Service Administration, where she was employed during World War II. After the war, she worked for the state of Iowa, helping in the great revision of the Code of Iowa. Moving into the private sector, Edith became secretary to the president of the C.E. Erickson Co. After the passing of her husband, Edith remarried and in 1951, moved to Emporia, Kan., where she remained for 30 years. She obtained her realtor's license and worked as a real estate broker for 20 years, selling everything from farms to commercial property to single-family homes. She loved the job. During her time in Kansas, Edith joined the Eastern Star Masonic Lodge, serving as worthy matron and district aide. Upon retirement, Edith and her husband moved to Bella Vista, Ark. During her time there, Edith enjoyed learning new hobbies, including golf and bridge. After the passing of her second husband, Edith moved back to Des Moines to be closer to her two children, Jeanette "Chris" Black of Quincy and Harlan of Des Moines. Edith had six grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter. Edith moved to Scottish Rite Park in November 2009. She was an active member of St. John's Lutheran Church during her years in Des Moines. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are handling arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at whig.com.
Published in Quincy Herald-Whig from June 28 to June 30, 2020